Galicia will ban visits to residences until all elderly people are vaccinated

Publication: Friday, January 8, 2021 1:10 PM

Galicia will not allow family visits to nursing homes until all residents are vaccinated. It was announced this Friday by the president of the Xunta, Núñez Feijóo.

“The priority will remain the most vulnerable staff. In January, we want to vaccinate all the staff of the retirement homes. For this, the clinical committee will protect the residences until they are all vaccinated with the two doses”, a he assured.

According to the deadlines set by the autonomous government, the Xunta estimates that all seniors and staff are vaccinated at the end of January, still depending on the pace of supplies made by the central executive.

The Galician president also indicated that “Galicia is not studying the general confinement of the population”, although he stressed that specific restrictions will be studied for the municipalities with the worst epidemiological evolution.