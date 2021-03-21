Galletas Gulln bets on the employment of vulnerable groups

Galletas Gulln, the first century-old biscuit maker in the sector and the main manufacturer in Europe, is associated with the Spanish Red Cross. Thanks to an agreement signed between the two entities, the cookie company will promote professional integration and the training of people at risk of social exclusion.

As part of this cooperation, Galletas Gulln and his employees will collaborate through corporate volunteer programs to projects carried out by the Spanish Red Cross with the elderly, dependents, homeless people, families disadvantaged and extremely vulnerable, among other groups.

In addition, the cookie company will donate at least 4 tonnes of produce per year to the Palencia Red Cross which will be used for projects run by the NGO. Throughout 2020 Galletas Gulln donated 5 tonnes to deal with the social emergency and in the first quarter of 2021 it has already supplied 5.5 tonnes of cookies.

Regarding programs aimed at improving the employment of young people and vulnerable groups, Galletas Gulln will launch a program of training courses in the factories of Gulln and VIDA. For its part, the Red Cross offers training and educational pills to staff of the cookie company in areas such as rescue or emergency care, among others.

The Aguilarense biscuit company, which focuses its activities from a responsible point of view and is strongly committed to the promotion of social volunteering activities, develops activities and establishes alliances aimed at taking care of the environment in the surroundings of the mountains Palentina and with a social impact. to its alliances with the Spanish Association against Cancer, food banks, blood donation banks, among others.

SDG aligned initiatives

With this union, Galletas Gulln continues to align its objectives with initiatives that contribute to the achievement of the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). In addition, this action is part of the responsible corporate master plan and contributes to achieving the following sustainable development goals: SDG3 Health and well-being, SDG8 Decent work and economic growth, SDG10 Reduction of inequalities and SDG17 Partnerships to achieve the goals. In addition, he is firmly committed to the economic and human development of Aguilar de Campoo, as well as the Palentina mountain region.

According to Paco Hevia, Managing Director of Galletas Gulln: “Our commitment to our environment consists in trying to understand the needs of society and in developing collaborative programs with third sector entities that allow us to collaborate to satisfy them, in the limit of our possibilities. At the Spanish Red Cross we find an ideal partner to improve our impact in the social field ”.

“At Galletas Gulln, we have always found a trusted partner of the Spanish Red Cross to turn to in times when many families and vulnerable groups need it most, such as in the last year of the pandemic”, says Eva Mara Alema Martnez, president of the Spanish Red Cross in Palencia. “Thanks to this signed framework agreement, we hope to strengthen this relationship and find new collaboration possibilities facilitating the employability of people in situations of exclusion.”

Corporate Responsibility of Galletas Gulln

Galletas Gulln focuses its activity on different areas: promotion of a healthy life, support for grassroots sports and for children, promotion of sustainable activities and respect for the environment. According to Paco Hevia, director of the company, “one of our commitments is to try to collaborate with the sustainable development goals. We are contributing to the achievement of 11 of the 17 SDGs, in particular SDG3 Health and Wellbeing, SDG8 Decent Work and Economic Growth, SDG10 Reducing Inequalities and SDG 17 Alliances to achieve the goals ”.

In order to fulfill this mission, the company recently joined the Spanish network of the United Nations Global Compact and Fortica, the main commercial organization for sustainable development in Spain.

