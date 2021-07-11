Galletas Gulln strengthens its commitment to sustainable development and presents its 2020 report

Galletas Gulln, the first century-old biscuit maker in the sector and main manufacturer in Europe, presents its sustainability report after presenting a consolidated turnover of 408.7 million euros in 2020. The company is also consolidating its commercial strategy based on the creation of value in the long term in the areas of Economic, Social, Social and Environmental action from an ethical and responsible management.

The cookie manufacturer is aligned with the 2030 Agenda and contributes to the achievement of 11 of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals, articulates its strategy in accordance with its Responsible Business Master Plan and directs its efforts to meet the needs of its employees in a balanced manner. public of interest: consumers, customers, employees, suppliers, citizens and shareholders.

“As a company with a goal, we approach these five axes to meet the five challenges of our environment: the challenge of empty Spain, the promotion of healthy habits, lifestyles and leisure, support for rural tourism industry, commitment to vulnerable groups and protecting biodiversity and the natural environment ”, explains Paco Hevia, Managing Director of Galletas Gulln.

Innovation and reinvestment of profits

The consolidated model of business expansion, based on the reinvestment of profits established decades ago, materializes in the development of the Gulln and VIDA factories. Thanks to the investments made in the factories, Aguilar de Campoo has become the largest and most industrialized biscuit production center in Europe.

For the innovation component, Galletas Gulln continues to devote more than 2% of its turnover to R&D, which places it at the top of the biscuit sector and above the European average. Thanks to this commitment, the biscuit maker retains a solid leadership in the healthy and sugar-free biscuit segments with respectively 35% and 60% of the market.

In addition, the company collaborates with technology centers, universities and public and European organizations to advance the development of healthy products such as the CARTIF Technology Center, the Industrial Technological Development Center (CDTI) and the Instituto Tecnolgico Agrario de Castilla y Len (ITACyL) among others. The latest projects involving Galletas Gulln are PROBIOMIC, which studies the incorporation of probiotic bacteria into non-dairy food matrices, and TOLERA, which continues to develop new allergen-free and nutritionally balanced biscuit products.

A diverse and qualified human team

Galletas Gulln closed 2020 with a workforce of over 1,600 jobs and with integrated plans to promote diversity and equal opportunities. Currently, 40% of the workforce are women and employees of 19 nationalities, the cookie company promotes policies of co-responsibility and work-reconciliation, establishes harassment prevention protocols and promotes the employment of people with disabilities through the direct hiring and establishment. agreements with entities such as the People Foundation and the Amica Association.

During 2020, the company opted for transparency and communication with its employees thanks to the launch of the Gulln 360 application, a two-way channel that allows employees to keep up to date with company news. Likewise, the company has invested more than 24,100 hours of training and risk prevention for its workers, an average of 16 hours for each.

Environment

In keeping with the environment, the company has reduced its consumption of water, energy and gas, even with an increase in production. Thanks to the continuous improvement and efficiency of production processes for a sustainable use of resources and the commitment of Galletas Gulln to the application of the principles of the circular economy, the company continues its environmental commitment linked to the European Green Deal.

In the chapter on the fight against climate change, the company has set up the greenhouse gas (GHG) verification system to find out the extent of its carbon footprint. Among other initiatives to meet the challenge of reducing environmental impact, the company uses pool pallets that allow the company to reduce its carbon footprint and restore ecosystems affected by the company’s activity.

Commitment to society

During the year of covid-19, the company redoubled its commitment to face the social emergency caused by the pandemic and materialized by the donation of more than 75 tons of products to numerous entities such as the Spanish Red Cross and the Food Bank, among others. Likewise, the company donates approved transparent masks to the Cultural Center for the Deaf in Palencia to break down the communication barrier experienced by this group.

Part of the company’s commitment to the environment has gone through the promotion of rural tourism and the Camino de Santiago during its stay in Palencia, support for mass sports through the sponsorship of sports schools and boosting the cultural life of Aguilar de Campoo with the sponsorship of the Aguilar de Campoo International Short Film Festival.

In this link you can read the sustainability report: https://gullon.es/wp-content/uploads/memoria_sostenibilidad-gullon-2020.pdf

DRHNumeric