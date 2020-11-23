Business
Galp strengthens its position as the most sustainable company in Europe, third in the world in its sector
The company tops the Dow Jones Sustainability Index in Europe for the third consecutive year in the Oil & Gas sector Upstream & Integrated Galp revalidates its best position in its nine consecutive years with a presence in an index that highlights the best environmental, social and management practices. management
BY RRHHDigital, 14:45 – 22 November 2020