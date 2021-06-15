Galwan Valley Clash News: India China deadlock Galwan Valley Clash News China strengthens its positions along ALC

Strong points:

The violence in the Galwan Valley in Ladakh ended one year today, the tension persists, even after 11 rounds of military and diplomatic talks, the situation has not changed, China is stepping up military deployment in the areas adjacent to the ALC, continuously conducts maneuvers

Today, that is, June 15, a year has passed since the violent military clash between India and China in the Galvan Valley. Even after 11 rounds of military and diplomatic talks, the situation remains the same in most parts of Ladakh. The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has built additional housing on its side of the Real Line of Control (LAC). China has built roads, bunkers, new infrastructure, hospitals and small military posts for soldiers to live in these areas. Experts believe that China has made this preparation to remain frozen for a long time in this deserted area.

Dragon is rapidly developing its infrastructure

As reported by The Hindu, the Chinese military has built additional housing, permanent and temporary, in the areas of Rudok, Kangshiwar, Gyantse and Golmud. The construction of the PLA field hospitals and the purchase of additional snowmobile vehicles also indicate their readiness to deploy troops to these areas for a longer period. On the one hand the fear of Indian soldiers and on the other hand the brutal weather here. This is the reason why last winter was only a problem for the Chinese soldiers.

China changes regiment at LAAC

In this report, citing intelligence, it is stated that the Chinese army regiment stationed in the Pangong Tso Lake area has been replaced by another regiment. The 4th and 6th PLA divisions deployed at the time of the conflict were moved from here in February to Rutong County. Three weeks ago, they were also withdrawn from Rutong and sent to the military base in Xinjiang Province for overhaul. In their place, the Chinese army deployed the 8th and 11th Divisions in the Pangong area. Each division consists of two mobile infantry regiments (infantry), an armored regiment, an artillery regiment and an air defense regiment.

China increases military readiness from Ladakh to Arunachal

China is said to have built a large number of military behind all places of tension with India. In these areas, the necessary infrastructure has been built for many combat needs such as bunkers, accommodation for soldiers, hospitals, supply depots, weapons depots. The Chinese military also carried out maneuvers in the border areas of Tibet and Arunachal Pradesh. During the first week of June, the PLA conducted small arms combat exercises in Shigatse, Tibet. During this time, the Chinese army used many small arms, including anti-tank rocket launchers, grenade launchers, anti-aircraft machine guns.

China deploys lethal weapons on ALC

Chinese state media Global Times reported that also in May, the PLA deployed a long-range rocket unit at an altitude of 5,200 meters in the Xinjiang Military District under the command of the Western Theater. Not only that, China also recently conducted training by a regiment of the Shannan Army Division at an altitude of 5130 meters in front of Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh.

China has deployed many new weapons on ALC

China has deployed 155mm PCL-181 self-propelled howitzers in neighboring areas of Ladakh. Chinese media claim that a few days ago an improved version of it was also deployed near Ladakh. Apart from that, China has deployed 10 units of the new PHL-03 multiple rocket launchers near Ladakh. The Chinese Type 15 light tank, Z-20 transport helicopter, Z-8G transport helicopter, GJ-2 armed drone and Z-10A attack helicopter are also stationed in this area.