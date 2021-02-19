Galwan Valley Shock Video: Inside Story of China posted video of Galwan Valley Shock: Why China posted video of the clash between Indian and Chinese military in Galwan Valley

Strong points:

8 months after the shock of Galvan, China admits the deaths of soldiers, many questions have been released. China also released a video of this violent clash, the Indian army showed that the attackers could be part of Chinese propaganda. This video, India did not give any statement

China suddenly surprised everyone by posting a video of the violence in the Galvan Valley in Ladakh. No one expected that 8 months after the skirmish, China, which would accept the truth about the deaths of its soldiers, would release a video of the incident so soon. However, this unexpected movement of the dragon is viewed with suspicion around the world. Many strategic experts also described the video as a new form of Chinese propaganda.

China victim playing card

In fact, by posting this video, he is trying to show himself as a victim. China wants to show through this montage that India has unleashed violence. While the whole world is aware of the truth. Australian Strategic Policy Institute researcher Nathan Ruser claimed that geolocation help showed the skirmish was about 50 meters inside the Indian border.

China hides soldiers for 8 months in Galvan

Dragon is surrounded at home by returning soldiers

In fact, China has been surrounded on all sides since the start of the tensions in Ladakh. India’s sharp retaliation had already shattered the minds of PLA soldiers. Meanwhile, China was severely criticized in its own country for withdrawing troops from Lake Pangong. The Chinese were questioning the army and the Communist Party as to why the army was returning after so many days of tension.

China was troubled by 45 soldiers declaring death

The remaining cancer was terminated by the Russian news agency TAS. Taas claimed in his February 10 news that 45 Chinese soldiers had died in the violence in Galvan. After that, there was a stir in China. People around the world, including China, have more confidence in mass news, as after the fierce clashes in Galvan, Russia-led India and China had their first political interaction.

Conflict in India and China in the Galvan Valley