game,-dreams,-poetry,-revolution:-surrealism-today

‘It burns the money and dance ‘, action by the Surrealist Group of Madrid during a protest by those affected by the fall of Lehman Brothers in 2008. MADRID SURREALIST GROUP

Year 77, Puerta del Sol in Madrid, demonstration of protest against the financial debacle that is looming after the fall of Lehman Brothers. A group of people take out of their pockets a bill (5, 10, 20 euros) and set it on fire with a lighter. “Burn the money and dance!” They sing. The final amount of fuel will be about 400 euros that dissolve in the atmosphere in the form of smoke. It is one of the most famous street actions of the Surrealist Group of Madrid. This year marks 30 years since the group first signed with that name (it was in the International Surrealist Bulletin).

For the ordinary citizen, surrealism is something that shows in a museum and signed by Dalí, Frida Kahlo or Magritte (of which, by the way, you can now see an exhibition at the Thyssen-Bornemisza museum), or a way of qualifying, trivializing the word, any event that gets out of boredom daily. However, surrealism is something more than that musealized piece of art history: it is a way of life and a cosmogony, a vision of the world. “We believe that in all of us there beats a poetic capacity, a capacity to approach the marvelous, which is achieved by putting into operation the non-rational part of the psyche,” says Lurdes Martínez, who is part of the collective. It is about rising from the everyday mire and reaching a more extensive and richer experience of the world. Possibility sleeps within all people (they call it the communism of genius) buried by the rigid dynamics of contemporary life.

The new surrealists move between materialism and the spiritual, between politics and poetry, between their past roots and an imagined future, between this world and other possible worlds. There are certain lines of force that unite them with the beginning of the movement, in the Paris of 1919: the taste for the dreamlike, the eroticism, games, humor, the unconscious, drunkenness, chance, poetry, walks, crazy love, chance encounters. But the surreal has also evolved: “From the counterculture of the sixties, new generations have joined that continue the action of the founders and extend it with other elements: the critique of the spectacle society of the situationists, the readings of Herbert Marcuse, the influence of the group Socialismo or Barbarie, the civil rights movement or rock music ”, explains José Manuel Rojo, another member of the Madrid group.

Action of the Surrealist Group of Madrid during the conference ‘Goods die, things wake up’, held in 2013. Grupo Surrealista de Madrid

In the 21st century, surrealist thinking continues to make sense, as seen in the latest issue of the magazine Salamander (a thick volum in almost 500 pages edited by the collective, which defines it as “the most sporadic, cosmogonic, eccentric, internationalist magazine , desperate and utopian of the world ”): the surrealists extensively criticize industrialism, technological dominance, environmental disaster, the possible collapse of civilization, now that the end of the world seems to have escaped the dystopian narratives of fiction. Among his most original contributions, which bring his movement up to date, are the theory and experience of poetic materialism and the crisis of exteriority.

The current situation, so oriented towards practicality, consumption, virtual relationships, looks less and less like what the surrealists propose, who, moreover, are few, but resistant: they are comfortable in the underground and They believe that proselytizing does not make sense for theirs. Of course, they have as something fundamental to form a community. “Group work is intrinsic to surrealism, from there it results something more than the mere sum of individualities, something richer and more complex”, observes Jesús García. Throughout the three decades of its history there have been, on average, some 10 people based in Madrid, but distributed throughout other parts of the peninsula. In addition, in their internationalist zeal, they are in contact with other surrealist groups around the world with whom they maintain links in order to “re-enchant” existence.

Interest in the city is a common wicker of the surrealists, whose movement is eminently urban and born in the heat of the great cities of modernity, such as Paris where André Breton founded the movement and for which the poet Charles Baudelaire had already practiced the flänerie . Surrealists abandon themselves on the streets, which for them make up an organic being, to meet the unknown. As a sample, some of the latest posts by members of the group: Madrid revives (Pumpkin Seeds), by Eugenio Castro, or Foam Looters (El Salmón), by Lurdes Martínez, in which he realizes those urban experiences to which the clueless and realistic citizen does not usually reach. Among others of his activities are the publications of his publishing house, called La Torre Magética, street poetic actions, or holding surrealist talks or games days. Its headquarters are in the Ateneo Cooperativo Nosaltres and its Eleutheria bookstore, located in the Lavapiés neighborhood of Madrid.

Its movement is revolutionary, radical, anti-capitalist, related to libertarian thought, and they call themselves utopians, because utopia shows the way forward, the way to reach an “admirable” and not “miserable” life, as they consider the one proposed by current capitalism , which they consider to be in ruins. They trust the outbreaks of revolt that they see in different parts of the planet (they were fervent participants, individually, of the movement 15 – M, on the occasion of which they even distributed some pamphlets). “The desire of the surrealists is to achieve the emancipation of the human being through revolution: it is about transforming the world, as Marx said, and transforming life, as Rimbaud said, two fundamental slogans that remain valid”, concludes Castro .