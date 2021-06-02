Game from the creators of Monument Valley arrives on consoles – Old Sport Republic

Alba A Wildlife Adventure: The game from the creators of Monument Valley comes to the consoles Published on 06/01/2021 at 19:26 Published on December 11, 2020 for PC and iOS, Alba: A Wildlife Adventure is a game. .. d adventure in which we play a young girl who visits her grandparents who live on a Mediterranean island. On the way she meets an injured animal with her friend Ines and decides to come to the aid of all of the local fauna. At the time of publication, Ustwo Games, to whom we owe the outstanding Monument Valley, had announced that they would plant trees depending on the number of downloads. Last I heard that more than 275,000 trees were planted with the idea of ​​continuing operations, but what interests us today is the arrival of the title on consoles. Alba: A Wildlife Adventure will be available from June 9 for Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series for 19.99 euros. No physical version is currently planned, but the developers’ promise to release the title on the console will be kept shortly. If you don’t want to wait, the title is already available on Steam and iOS in the Apple Arcade catalog.

By MalloDelic, journalist jeuxvideo.com MP