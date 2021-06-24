The success of corporate training through gamification: Gamelearn wins the EdTech 2021 award for best authoring tool

The editor allows you to create video games from any training content, without the need for programming

BY RRHHDigital, 04:15 – 24 June 2021



Since its launch in 2020, the publisher Gamelearn has revolutionized the world of authoring tools and e-learning, allowing the creation of educational video games, without the need to program a single line of code. EdTech Digest magazine quickly recognized the Publisher’s innovative potential and selected it as the best author’s solution at the last edition of the EdTech Awards.

This award comes at a time of expansion and change for Gamelearn, which has already worked with more than 5,000 client companies, and thus reaffirms the decision of its CEO, Ibrahim Jabary, to share the knowledge accumulated by the organization developing serious games thanks to a A tool capable of achieving the same with a much lower investment in time and resources.

As Ibrahim explained in the official presentation of the Publisher: “The Publisher will be essential for the Gamelearn platform because it will allow us to create personalized games both for our customers and for ourselves, which we will develop. our catalog and we will adapt more quickly to demand. for new courses. “.

Over a decade of growing professionals

Gamelearn thus consolidates a new stage in its trajectory of nearly 15 years as a benchmark company in the innovation of in-company training, opening up the possibilities of learning through play to an increasingly large audience. The Publisher democratizes access to this methodology based on experiential learning, making the development of a training video game more affordable. The creative process with the editor becomes, in fact, something as simple as putting Lego pieces together and that’s the real revolution.

