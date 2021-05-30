Games to watch in June 2021 – Old Sport Republic

May was just a starter! In addition to the return of the E3 2021 in digital version, June promises wonders for all budding gamers and especially for all gamers with a PlayStation 5. Yes, the “little” latest from Sony will have lots of stunning FPS in the coming days, but also a great one Fighting game from the makers of Dragon Ball FighterZ and, above all, two exclusive ones: Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade and the eagerly awaited Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart.

Necromunda: Rented weapon

DOOM Eternal was there and you can see that! After being offered Necromunda: Underhive Wars, a particularly disappointing tactical RPG, the Warhammer 40,000 universe is now taking on fast FPS with Necromunda: Hired Gun. This new episode therefore changes its melody and now offers a powerful combat (pistol) where it is possible to run on walls to reach enemies that were once inaccessible, fight with your attack dog, place in the enemy camp or a devastating arsenal to shed liters and liters of blood on the field. All that remains is to hope that the proposal is up to the task. Various trailers are shown here and there. Release date: June 1, 2021 Buy Necromunda: Hired Gun on PS5 on Fnac for € 39.99 Available on: PC PS4 PS5 ONE Xbox Series

Sniper: Ghost Warrior Contracts 2

After Necromunda: Hired Gun, another FPS is set to debut on PlayStation 5 in early June, and this time, as you guessed, it’s Sniper: Ghost Warrior Contracts 2. The CI Games title takes the success of the very first on opus was released on May 22nd. November 2019 and takes the opportunity to improve all aspects. Infiltration and shooting in half-open maps are still on the program, but there is also ultra-long-range sniping. Game sequences that allow players to act like real snipers by eliminating targets several kilometers from their position. Of course, Sniper: Ghost Warrior Contracts 2, like the Sniper Elite saga, will again offer breathtaking killcams, and that’s a good thing, because the game developers are already insisting that the title will offer a 4K display on the best gaming platforms Market.

Chivalry 2

As you can see, FPS are popular … only that, contrary to the two previous suggestions, here we are not here to make the powder do the talking, but rather to use our superbly sharp blade. After a first, sensational opus, the knight saga returns with a second chapter with the sober name Chivalry 2. Here the formula does not change, but improves. After choosing your class, join 63 other players on the battlefield (versus 32 for chivalry first) to compete in bloody competitions that mix multiple character classes. In any case, the multiplayer offer promises to be daunting! The closed beta has already won us over (our preview here), so we can also tell you that we are waiting for the moment when we dive back into this chivalry simulator. To do this, simply wait until June 8th, the start date of the title on PlayStation 5.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade

To celebrate the first anniversary of Final Fantasy VII Remake, Square Enix is ​​returning in June with Intergrade, an improved version of Final Fantasy VII Remake dedicated to the PlayStation 5 Remake Intergrade offers players various visual customizations such as refined textures, new smoke effects, improved lighting, but also and above all two display modes: graphics mode with 4K and performance mode with 60fps in 1080p. That’s not all, this new version also brings a whole new adventure called Intermission and is divided into two separate chapters. The latter allows players to embody a specific Yuffie, a brand new playable character. Note that the PlayStation 5 upgrade is free for anyone who purchased Final Fantasy VII Remake on PlayStation 4. However, in order to own the Intermission episode (PlayStation 5 exclusive) you will still need to checkout. The upgrade is not compatible with the PS + version of the game.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Let’s continue with the PlayStation 5 exclusive products by keeping a few lines on THE proposal for the month of June. This, of course, is Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, a production by Insomniac Games (Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales) that offers gamers to immerse themselves in a breathtaking futuristic world in the company of our favorite Lombax Ratchet and his lifelong friend Clank. to develop . But, or rather, thanks to the infamous Emperor Nefarious and his Dimensionator, who opens rifts into a whole new dimension, Ratchet will meet Rivet, a new playable Lombax. In addition to the arrival of a brand new heroine, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart also has a host of new features, starting with the addition of an action-enhancing dash, an increasingly complete arsenal, and support for adaptive triggers, as well as haptic feedback from the DualSense, the PlayStation 5’s controller It is also common to note that players can choose between two display modes (graphics and performance).

Guilty Gear Strut

This time, with this sixth suggestion, we recommend that you remove your fists, or rather the pads, to discover the latest production from Arc System Works, the creators of the excellent Dragon Ball FighterZ. Expected for June 11th on PlayStation 5, Guilty Gear Strive intends to amaze your eyes by offering different game modes (History, Arcade, Versus, Mission, Training …), nice animations in honor of the anime world, but also a list made up of fifteen playable characters. It may not seem like much, but know that each fighter here has their own gameplay. At the launch, Sol, Ky, May, Axl, Chipp, Potemkin, Faust, Millia, Zato, Ramlethal, Leo, Nagoriyuki, Giovanna, Anji and I-No will be there on an adventure in The Elder Scrolls Online. In fact, ZeniMax’s popular title is coming to the next generation with an improved version. So it’s up to you whether the performance mode offers 60fps, the graphics mode shows the 4K / 60fps combination or the improved textures, the revised lighting effects, the longer display distance and the reduced loading times. Of course, this optimization patch is free for all owners of the base game on PlayStation 4. Also note that on the same day, the next-gen expansion The Elder Scrolls Online: Blackwood will land, which, as the name suggests, will ask players to ask to visit Blackwood, a colorful land of Tamriel supported by the Argon culture Release date: June 15, 2021 Available on: PC PS4 PS5 ONE Xbox Series Stadia Mac

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance

Imposing monsters like the ice giant Utaar or even the Tyrannosaurus should be more careful, as a certain Dark Alliance arrives on PlayStation 5 next June 22nd. What does that mean ? May Drizzt, Catti-brie, Bruenor and Wulfgar, the iconic heroes of the Dungeons & Dragons universe, come together to offer players a cooperative Hack’n Slash. Of course, each of these heroes is entitled to their own skills and many unique abilities. Therefore, in order to maximize your chances of survival, players must go out of their way to help each other while properly using the various specialties of the various characters.

Scarlet Nexus

In Scarlet Nexus, an action RPG from Bandai Namco, players can experience an adventure involving two characters with devilishly opposing abilities. The first is none other than Yuito Sumeragi, a young man of formidable strength and from a distinguished political family. The second is Kasane Randall, a mysterious young woman who, thanks to her extraordinary strength and agility, can face any enemy. With these two heroes, the title aims to offer players two completely different gaming experiences. So that you can get an idea of ​​this new production, it is currently possible to download the demo of Scarlet Nexus directly from the PlayStation Store.

Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX

Let’s end this list with a production aimed directly at early players. In fact, Alex Kidd, one of the greatest heroes of the SEGA Master System, will make his comeback on June 25th on PlayStation 5 with the arrival of Alex Kidd at Miracle World DX. This remaster of the saga’s very first opus therefore comes with a graphical makeover, remastered music, new levels, alternative boss fights and new game modes. But that’s not all, for the most nostalgic of you, you know that you will always be able to switch between the retro and modern graphics of the game.Release Date: June 25, 2021Buy Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX on PS5 on Fnac for € 29.99 Available on: PC PS4 PS5 ONE Xbox Series Switch