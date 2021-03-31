Gamification as a key tool to improve talent and professional development

The expression “machines will replace humans” has haunted us for a long time, and it is true that technology advances rapidly, but it comes to save us, to give us power.

BY RRHHDigital, 02:00 – 31 March 2021



50% of total private employment worldwide could be almost completely automated in the next 15 years, according to McKinsey & Company.

It sounds scary, what do we humans have left? All. The expression “machines will replace humans” has haunted us for a long time, and it is true that technology advances rapidly, but it comes to save us, to give us power.

Algorithms, robots and other new actors make repetitive work more efficient, which can be automated, where the human being loses his gift of creating, of generating new things, of thinking to honor his magnificent condition of being human. This is not replaced.

Anyone who works with human beings, understands them and motivates them by providing them with a place where they can deploy their magic, they will be the new “rock stars”.

Companies are starting to understand that humans are not resources, which is why many HR departments use concepts like PEOPLE, showing that the place of the person is far from being an automated resource.

More and more studies indicate that a person in the right place has no limits to growth, to learning. Other studies indicate that we only use part of our brain to perform daily tasks. The opportunity is immense, too great to be used in anything that a machine can do.

Tools like Nawaiam, a video game that helps people detect their behavioral profile, thereby helping users get to work in the most organic and natural way possible, are accelerating this trend. Take care of people, create the context for them to unfold.

Fortunately, the future is always in people. They are the only ones capable of manipulating this data, of putting algorithms into real profit, of translating them into emotions. Emotions are what move the world.

Simon Sinek says, “There are only two ways to influence human behavior: you can manipulate it or you can inspire it.” Let’s go out into the streets to INSPIRE, to manipulate the machines.

HRDigital