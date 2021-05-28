gang rape of newlyweds in multan: pakistani in-laws came after marriage, gang rape in front of husbands on honeymoon – pakistan gang rape of newlyweds in multan shujabad by five thieves

Lahore

Four thieves dressed in police uniform allegedly raped a 22-year-old bride in front of her husband on the first night of a couple’s wedding in Pakistan’s Punjab province. This information was given by the police on Thursday. Citing the recorded FIR, police said the incident took place on Wednesday when the wedding procession of groom Mohammad Latif and the bride reached Shuja’s residence in Mochipura in Multan, about 350 km from Lahore.

Later, four thieves dressed in police uniforms entered the house and raped the bride while taking family members hostage, police said. A senior police officer said: “Four thieves dressed in police uniforms entered in the wee hours of Wednesday. They took the family hostage and entered the couple’s bedroom where they raped the bride in front of her husband. He also harassed the couple.

The thieves stole five tolas (58.3 grams) of gold and Rs 1,25,000 from the bride. Police said the couple were then taken to hospital and the medical report confirmed the rape. The bride’s condition is said to be stable. Senior Police Officer Khurram Ali Shah met with the victim’s family and assured them justice was being done. “The forensic report will help decide the direction of the investigation,” Shah said.

He also said police were investigating whether the suspects were hardcore criminals or whether they had targeted the family out of personal enmity. Punjab Provincial Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has called on police officials to arrest the culprits as soon as possible. The incident angered the local population.