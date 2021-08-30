Garanta Madrid reaffirms Casen Recordati’s commitment against COVID-19 through the renewal of its identification

This recognition certifies the efforts of Casen Recordati to preserve the safety and health of its entire human team, prioritizing the supply of products, as well as supporting the whole of society as a whole.

Casen Recordati, the Spanish subsidiary of the pharmaceutical group Recordati, has obtained the extension of the Garanta Madrid identification until next November. Recognition granted by the Regional Minister of Economy, Employment and Competitiveness of the Community of Madrid, through the Madrid Foundation for Competitiveness, which certifies the commitment adopted in the prevention and minimization of risks caused by COVID-19.

Last October, the pharmaceutical company received the most complete identification, specified in a triple recognition, thanks to its commitment to “Compliance measures”, “Extraordinary measures” and “Solidarity actions” in the fight against the pandemic.

The identifier “Compliance Measures” and “Extraordinary Measures” both represent an endorsement of the work being done to implement protocols that minimize the risk of the virus spreading, in accordance with measures dictated by authorities.

Likewise, the additional commitment to preserve the safety and health of the entire human team in the company is recognized, by giving priority to the supply of products so that no patient is left without their medication, as well as support for the whole of society as a whole.

Finally, the identifier “Accin Solidaria” recognizes the initiatives put in place such as the activation of an urgent donation operation, or the digital and information campaign on COVID-19 developed by the medical and marketing services of the ‘business.

Measures which, after the initial recognition by Garanta Madrid, continued to be implemented according to the same criteria of rigor, security and solidarity adopted at the start of the pandemic, with the aim of facing and eliminating the risks resulting from it, and that it is now rewarded by the renewal of the certificate until November 15.

