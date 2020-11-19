García Juliá, perpetrator of the Atocha massacre, leaves prison after nine months in prison

The far-right Carlos García Juliá, one of the perpetrators of the Atocha massacre, left Soto del Real prison on Thursday, after just over nine months in prison, where he was admitted last February.

Leaving the prison and asking LaSexta if he believes he has complied with justice, he asserted, “I believe that justice has complied with me.”

García Juliá was convicted of five murders and four attempted murders at the labor law firm in 1977.

He entered prison last February, after being handed over to Spain by Brazilian authorities – where he fled after being granted parole – to serve his pending sentence of 10 years and six months. So, in principle, it was planned that he would not be released from prison until August 2030.

