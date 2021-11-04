'gardenia':-the-veterans-of-the-great-battle-of-transsexuality-are-back

A picture of ‘Gardenia, 10 years later ‘. Luk Monsaert

When the Belgian director and choreographer Alain Platel This summer he asked the young theater student intern at the company what he thought of the play they were rehearsing, Gardenia, years later , he responded shocked: “It’s like watching the veterans of a great battle”. That is, war veterans, of a war that lasts, the seven interpreters, transvestites and transsexuals, all already in their seventies, who explain their emotional personal stories in the new version of the famous show by Les Ballets C de la B. It is the The same cast that took the stage a decade ago and moved the world with the story of their complex lives in the transition from men to women, with their artistic passion and with their courage. They have returned to the stage with an older age and in a staging that necessarily relocates the issue at a time when gender issues are at the center of the debate on the model of society. The staging, in which only the original cast is missing, Andrea de Laet, who died five years ago, is staged on Friday and Saturday at the Temporada Alta festival (Teatre Municipal de Girona), which means the premiere in Spain of the new version .

The first Gardenia emerged (it’s tempting to say blossomed) when the gender-reassigned actress Vanessa van Durme, inspired by a documentary about the closure of Barcelona’s famous Bohemia Winery, with its old cabaret artists, proposed to them to the directors Platel and Franck van Laecke (who are now co-directing again) and to the composer Steven Prengels to put on a show with the testimonies he had collected from various transsexual and transvestite friends.

This noon, at the presentation of Gardenia, 10 years later , Platel and Laecke have recalled their doubts at the time about the direction to He had to take the play and given the lack of theatrical experience of most of the cast, and also his surprise at seeing the scenic power with which they explained their stories. “They were excited about the project, it was exciting, but putting on a show was another story,” said Platel. “Franck invited them to fill a shoebox with important things for them, photographs, souvenirs. And during rehearsals they had to take out those objects and talk about them; from there the personal stories emerged ”. It was difficult for the directors, they have counted, to decide how much of the intimate lives had to enter the show, what should go on stage and what should remain in the private sphere. “They opened up completely, they gave us everything, with immense truth and honesty, but we had to protect them and use what they gave us with caution.” Gardenia was a success and “now they act with much more confidence”. The show was Platel’s first that could be seen in the High Season, where it has later become a regular (this will be the sixth time that a montage of his has attended).

A scene from ‘Gardenia’. Luk Monsaert

From the fact of going back with his interpreters “only a little older”, Platel has said that the first time “I am not sure that we were aware of the importance of the subject; it was the meeting with Vanessa to do a show about her and her friends that drove us ”. Now, “it is a much more present issue, gender identity and transsexuality interest a lot of people, and a show like this is a very important reminder of pioneering people.” The director has emphasized that Gardenia, 10 years later , “fits today and encourages debate.” Van Laecke added: “Alain and I found a universe that we did not expect, it helped us discover much more than we imagined. The alternative was to do something anecdotal or go deeper and create a universe on stage in which personal stories fit. We decided to recreate its surroundings, its environment and from there arose a scenic representation that generates many questions and some answers. ”

From the fact that the veterans are ten years older, the directors have agreed to highlight that the show has become more “vulnerable” on a physical level. That vulnerability is an advantage, they have said, because it makes the show more moving. “They want to see each other as beautiful and seductive as before, and the original tension between dream and reality increases,” Van Laecke pointed out. “In addition, the public finds it extraordinary and moving to see that those people who have grown up still want to fight.” Platel added that the show “discovers this world to many viewers, who fall in love with these people because of the intensity and generosity with which they show their lives.” The directors have highlighted the role of Vanessa van Durme who continues to be an overwhelming presence on stage. Joining her are Griet Debacker, Richard Tootsie Dierick, Danilo Povolo, Gerrit Becker, Hendrik Lebon, Dirk van Vaerenbergh and Rudy Suwyns.

And what is now broadcasting again Gardenia ? “That the fight is not over,” agreed the directors, who have stressed that probably many viewers “will not consider themselves to transform themselves, but in the show there are many elements not only to understand people like those who act, but to know how to manage your own life, whatever it may be. ”

Christiane Jatahy and ‘Dogville’

This weekend is especially notable in High Season. In addition to Gardenia, and the performance of Ara Malikian on Saturday at the Auditori de Girona, it will be possible to see Friday and Saturday in the center El Canal de Salt Entre chien et loup , by the most interesting Brazilian creator Christiane Jatahy, a scenic review of the film Dogville by Laers von Trier. “The idea is to build a dialogue with the film and confront it from the theater,” explained Jatahy. For her, the main challenge is to talk about fascism and how it always comes imperceptibly, masked ”. He pointed out that “what happened to us in Brazil with Bolsonaro we would never have imagined, we did not see the monster coming, because it does not come with the face of a monster.” He recalled that one aspect of fascism is “the perpetration of a toxic patriarchy that is directed especially against women, as well as against gays, the jungle and the environment.”