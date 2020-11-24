Gartner recognizes Microsoft as a team leader

Gartner recently released its latest Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications and Meetings Solutions as a Service (UCAS). Microsoft Teams would be the leader in meeting and UC solutions as a service. In fact, Microsoft ranked first among all vendors for the ability to run both reports. Microsoft also noted that this is the fourteenth time it has been recognized as a leader in meeting solutions.

Microsoft continues to sweep thanks to Teams

“We are honored to be recognized by Gartner as a leader in these Magic Quadrants. As a meeting and calling solution, we invite you to join us. As your business adapts to the new hybrid way of working. Microsoft is here to help you with a solution that meets your needs for any meeting size and call scenario. We understand that we are all at a different stage of the path to digital transformation. And with our communication tools, we make it easier to adopt Teams, ”wrote Nicole Herskowitz, Managing Director, Microsoft Teams.

This just reaffirms the great work that has been done with Teams. Microsoft managed to displace other rivals like Zoom or Slack who had an advantage. Now is the time to confirm if these services will prevail or if you will revert to the previous method.