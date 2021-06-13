Gas explosion in Shiyan town: At least 12 dead in huge gas explosion in central China town

Strong points:

12 people died in a gas explosion in a residential area in central China, at least more than 100 people were injured in the blast The most devastation in the market, many people gathered in Beijing early morning

At least 12 people were killed Sunday morning in a massive gas explosion in a residential area in central China. Chinese state media reported that the blast was so large that more than 100 people were seriously injured as a result of its hold. The condition of several of the injured is believed to be serious. As a result, the death toll is also expected to increase.

The explosion occurred around 6:30 a.m. in Xi’an City, Zhangwan District, Hubei Province. According to reports, one district market was hit the hardest. The state-run Xinhua News Agency reported that 12 people were killed in the blast. Authorities evacuated 150 people from the area, 39 of whom were seriously injured and were admitted to hospital.

Images and video footage posted on the Weibo social media platform showed several homes on the ground and rescuers clearing massive debris from destroyed homes. The exact number of casualties is still being verified while search and rescue operations are underway, according to the report.