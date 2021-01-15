gasoline price in pakistan: increase in the price of gasoline diesel pakistan: increase in the price of gasoline diesel in pakistan

Islamabad

The next two weeks are going to be more difficult for the Pakistani people already facing an economic crisis due to the Corona virus. The country’s government has increased the price of petroleum products. According to the announcement on Friday, the price of gasoline will increase by Rs 3.20 per liter for the remaining days of January. Along with this, the price of diesel has also been increased by Rs 2.95 per liter.

New rates applied after midnight

Apart from gasoline and diesel, the price of kerosene was increased by Rs 3 per liter and light diesel by Rs 4.42 per liter. With this, the price of gasoline in the country will be Rs 109.20 per liter, diesel Rs 113.19 per liter, kerosene Rs 76.65 per liter and light diesel Rs 76.23 per liter in Next 15 days. All these rates will be applicable from January 15 at midnight.

Earlier, the country’s media reported that the Oil and Gas Regulatory Tribunal (Ogra) advised the government to increase the price of gasoline by Rs 11.95 per liter from January 16. Not only that, an increase in the price of diesel of Rs 9.57 per liter was advised. According to a Geo News report, the finance ministry had to decide. However, Ogra denied such advice.

One more blow to the common man

Pakistan’s already failing economy has suffered a major setback due to the Corona virus. Provincial governments have resorted to lockdowns to prevent the spread of the virus, but the country’s Prime Minister Imran Khan has been unable to implement the lockdown nationwide, citing poor economic conditions. Meanwhile, the food crisis has also faced heavy crop losses due to grasshopper attacks. In such a situation, another victim has struck the common man, who will have to deal with rising inflation.