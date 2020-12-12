geminid meteor shower india: india mein kab kaise kaha dekhe geminid meteor shower

Even though the year 2020 is known for the terrible epidemic, this year has been very special for astronomers and astronomers. This year, which has witnessed rare astronomical events, is also going to be very beautiful. The geminid meteor shower is thought to have the most beautiful star shower this year. Find out here why this rain is so special … Image Credit & Copyright Daniel López (El Cielo de Canarias)

Where are you from?

Geminid Meteor Shower will be at its peak on the night of Sunday, December 13. As the name suggests, these meteorites come from Gemini, the Twins planetarium. On Sunday evening, they will emerge from the star named Castor and light up the sky. Castor and Pollux are called Twin. Geminid Meteor Shower is also rated better than the Perseid Meteor Shower which took place in August.

Why are these stars so special?

Most importantly, unlike other meteor showers, the Geminids are fairly recent. Information on everything else can be found in history several hundred if not thousands of years ago, while the first information about the Geminids was found in December 1862. These meteorites appear every year and their numbers and luminosities accelerate over time. (Image credit and copyright Jeff Dai)

Look comfortable

They typically pass at a speed of 22 miles per second from the Earth, which is considered quite slow. For this reason, they can be seen much more comfortably than other meteorites. They can also be yellow, red, orange, blue, and green. This time, after reaching their peak on December 13, they will disappear completely on December 16. The peculiarity is that this year, the light of the moon will be less in the sky, which will facilitate their vision.

When and what will it look like in India?

To see a meteorite, the most important thing is the very low light around it. Due to buildings and traffic lights in cities, the sky appears less dark and it is difficult to see the stars falling. For this, you have to live in a place where there is less light around. The best time to see this is around two in the evening. During this time, keep an eye on the maximum area of ​​the sky. In a while, when the eyes are focused on the dark sky, it will become easier to see the stars falling.