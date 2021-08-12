Gen Z least likely to return to the office

The most valued aspect for 6 in 10 Gen Z workers is the ability to focus in a physical environment without distractions, while over 80% of Gen Xers and Baby Boomers consider the workplace as an element of socialization that promotes the progression of their professional career.

After more than a year of uncertainties and reflections on the new working models that have emerged as a result of the pandemic, companies and professionals are starting to consider a return to the office that seems ever closer. According to the results of the latest wave of the LinkedIn Worker Confidence Index, the world’s largest professional social network, it is Millennials (58%) who see this new scenario as an ideal opportunity to continue to develop as professionals. More than half of Gen Z flag bearers, on the other hand, do not see presence as a relevant factor in continuing to advance in their careers, claiming to have found different ways to enrich themselves professionally by telecommuting.

Despite the fact that the pandemic and its resulting lack of employment opportunities reduced the confidence of 4 in 10 Spanish professionals, the confidence index reached an average of 37 points in July, showing a slight increase and remaining stable compared to the same period. Last year. Among the main reasons justifying this balance, workers’ confidence in their training and career paths, being the main levers for the future for more than 70% of them. In this sense, to continue to progress in your professional experience – and, therefore, to increase your confidence – the prospects of a return to the office are a key motivation. In addition, as the age of workers increases, they pay more attention to work as an element of socialization and collaboration to promote efficiency in projects, a reality that has lost some of its essence. when switching to screens.

However, the professional social network has been able to discover that it is the young professionals who are starting their careers who are less motivated with the return to face-to-face. In this way, Gen Z does not value the possible improvements that office work brings with the same confidence as their predecessors, showing that they have found other ways to socialize and advance in their careers in the new models. . Yet for 58% of them, the office represents the possibility of eliminating the distractions that arise with telecommuting as a determining factor, compared to Baby Boomers for example, who rank it as the least relevant. On the other hand, this LinkedIn research pointed out that, although being the age group with the lowest risk of COVID-19, they position themselves as the most concerned when one considers that meetings in the same room would prevent them from opting for a face to face, a feeling represented by almost half of them.

With all this, 62% of Spanish workers have already been informed that the return to the office will take place within the next six months. In addition, less than a third have received indications that they will be able to work from home in the long term and / or have been offered hybrid and flexible options. Thus, in the months to come, uncertainties and also hopes for more than half of the Spaniards who confessed to have confidence that thanks to this new stage they hope to achieve an increase in their level of income or to get closer to your possibilities of promotion. .

