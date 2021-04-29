General Bipin Rawat China: Stung China following General Bipin Rawat’s statement, said: “ Beyond the facts’ ‘- General bipin rawats’ statement beyond the facts

Beijing

The statement by the Chief of the Defense Staff, General Bipin Rawat, that the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has tried to change the status quo in Eastern Ladakh is “completely beyond the facts”. The Chinese military said so on Thursday. General Rawat had said India stands firm on the northern border to prevent it from changing the status quo and the country has proven that it will not back down under any pressure. After that, the statement by the spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of National Defense came out.

General Rawat said in the Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi on April 15: “He tried to change the status quo through disruptive technology without using force … He believed that India as a country would take this pressure.” putting through their technological efficiency.

He said at the digital conference: “But I believe India stands firmly on the northern border and we have proven that we will not back down.” When General Rawat’s statement was requested from China, Colonel Wu Qian, a spokesman for the Chinese Ministry of Defense, rejected it. This information was given by the official website of the Army of China.

“Colonel Wu said at the regular press conference of the Ministry of National Defense on April 29 that the Indian side’s statement goes beyond the facts,” the news reported.

He said, “China has explained in detail the situation in the western part of the Sino-Indian border and it is not China’s responsibility.” “With the joint effort of India and China, security forces deployed along the border have recently withdrawn to the Galvan Valley and Lake Pangong area and the situation has improved throughout the region. border area, ”Wu said. Wu said China’s position on the Sino-Indian border issue was clear and consistent.