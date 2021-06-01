General relaxation for anti-glyphosate activists in Ariège. tries – ScoopCube

The Foix Criminal Court has just announced an acquittal for anti-glyphosate activists who bombed pesticide packaging to make it unsaleable. The activists wanted to raise awareness of the health hazards associated with these products. They had acted openly by filing their lawsuit in three Ariegeoise garden centers in 2017.

The defendants at the end of the trial in the Court of Foix. Photo DDM, Laurent Gauthey

The public prosecutor’s office had applied for mild sentences and suspended sentences. The public prosecutor’s office now has 10 days to appeal this decision.

More information will follow …