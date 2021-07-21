GENERALI announces the winners of the first edition of the EnterPRIZE awards for sustainable SMEs

The GENERALI EnterPRIZE awards jury, meeting yesterday in Madrid, selected the winning companies in each of the categories. Thus, Cajamir de Zamora, dedicated to care for the elderly, won the prize in the Environmental sustainability category. For its part, Mapiser (Manipulado y Servicios el Picarral) from Zaragoza won the award in the social sustainability category and, finally, RIOMA SL from Cordoba was awarded in the Solidarity category. Each of the winners will receive a prize of € 30,000 which will enable them to launch a new project in the category in which they were awarded.

The winners at national level will compete internationally with other winners of the EnterPRIZE Awards, which this year also takes place in Germany, Austria, France, Italy, Hungary and the Czech Republic, as well as Spain.

In this first edition, the EnterPRIZE awards jury was made up of the rector of the University CEU San Pablo, Rosa Visiedo and Marcos Gonzlez, president and editor-in-chief of the Foundation Corresponsables et ObservaRSE, and Javier Aguirre de Crcer on behalf of GENERALI.

GENERALI launched these awards coinciding with the celebration of its 190th anniversary as a sign of its commitment to the growth and business development of Spanish SMEs, as well as the promotion of new, more sustainable business models that contribute to economic recovery.

MV GERIATRA, more than 20 years serving our seniors and the planet

In the Environmental sustainability category, which aims to reward actions with a positive impact on the environment, the winner was the company Zamora Cajamir, which manages a care center for the elderly MV GERITRA of CAMARZANA DE TERA in the following facilities the standard PASSIVHAUS, characterized by thermal insulation, leakage control, low power consumption, etc. The company has 30 employees and seeks to guarantee a balance between social well-being, respect for the environment and the development of emptied Spain. The company will attribute its prize to the installation of photovoltaic panels so that 100% of the centre’s consumption comes from renewable energies.

Mapize, promote social inclusion through employment

The Social Sustainability Prize was awarded to the project developed by Mapiser (Manipulado y Servicios Picarral) which has been working for more than 20 years to facilitate the professional integration of people in situations of exclusion by promoting an egalitarian environment, inclusion and work reconciliation. With the price, consolidate the jobs of 35 people through training courses that allow them to work in the field of painting, industrial handling or moving.

RIOMA, at the service of the fight against social exclusion

The Cordovan company, RIOMA, SL, won in the Solidarity category. The company, a benchmark in the textile sector, was born in 1984 thanks to the long experience and passion for textiles of its founder and his team of professionals. The company has a Foundation that operates both in Spain and South America through which it helps, among other groups, girls, boys and young people at risk of social exclusion. The prize obtained will be used to carry out psychosocial and community interventions to mitigate the effects of the health crisis on the most vulnerable children and young people in its area of ​​action, mainly in the town of Montilla (Crdoba).

According to Javier Aguirre, Communication Director of GENERALI Spain: “After 190 years of experience, GENERALI is well aware of the important role that SMEs play in economic development both at national and European level. We have also acquired a firm commitment to sustainable development, one of the fundamental pillars of the competitiveness of the European economy. For this reason, we wanted to reward Spanish SMEs that have demonstrated a greater ability to integrate sustainable development into their business models. These are good examples of how far Spanish SMEs can go. “

