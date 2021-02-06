GENERALI, recognized for its commitment to promoting talent, professional growth and work-life balance

GENERALI has obtained the Top Employer certification for the fourth consecutive year. This recognition underscores the insurer’s commitment to promoting measures fostering talent, professional development and the work-life balance of its employees.

The Top Employers Institute certifies organizations following an analysis of key elements of people management, such as strategy, work environment, talent acquisition, training, well-being, as well as diversity and inclusion, among others.

GENERALI stood out for its talent management strategy, workforce planning, onboarding programs, performance management, leadership development, career and succession planning management, as well as compensation and benefits, among other aspects.

To share this distinction with employees, GENERALI has launched a collaborative initiative that seeks to find the Word of the Year for employees. With all the proposals, the insurer will draw up the “GENERALI Dictionary”, which will bring together the terms that best define them as a group.

Alberto Ogando, Chief People & Organization Officer, stressed: “On behalf of the company, we are deeply proud to receive this certification for the fourth consecutive year. At GENERALI, as part of our commitment, we work every day on all aspects that include the development and well-being of our employees, a fundamental element of our success as a company ”.

GENERALI encourages diversity and invests in the professional growth and continuous learning of its employees. In addition, the company promotes the creation of a transparent, coherent and accessible work environment.

Over the past year, among other initiatives, the insurer has set up a special psychological assistance line for its employees due to the COVID-19 crisis, it has joined REDI, the first network of companies and experts on diversity and inclusion. LGBTI employees and allies in Spain, with the aim of promoting the full rights of this group in the workplace and launched We Learn, a program to promote the continuous training of its workers, among other actions.

