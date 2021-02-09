Genghis Khan: Genghis Khan: How did the deadliest killer in history die? Genghis khan due to death, know how mongolian first grand khan of mongolian empire died

Strong points:

A new statement on the death of Genghis Khan, the founder of the Mongol dynasty, according to a study from Flinders University in Adelaide, Australia, which found Genghis Khan the most notorious killer in the world.

The death of Genghis Khan, one of history’s most notorious killers, remains a mystery to this day. Many historians claim that he was killed as a result of wounds during the war. At the same time, a study from Flinders University in Adelaide, Australia, claimed that Genghis Khan died of bubonic plague. Since which this infamous killer is once again in the limelight. The Mongol invader Genghis Khan was born in 1162 in Temujin of the Borjigin clan.

Terror spread by putting a bunch of skulls

Any town Genghis Khan and his Mongol soldiers entered in the early 12th century was certain to be ruined. They looted, killed and raped every city. On the move, they used to show their strength by placing a stack of human skulls there. At that time, the Mongol Empire extended from Beijing, the capital of China, to Moscow, the capital of Russia.

The world shook in the name of Genghis Khan

Genghis Khan became the first ruler to establish the Mongol Empire in 1206. By the time of Genghis Khan’s death in 1227, his empire was 2.5 times the size of the Roman Empire. Genghis Khan is also said to have killed a large number of Muslims. However, the most victims of his atrocities were people of other religions. He pillaged villages and towns without mercy and killed people there.

1 in 200 people in the world are descended from Genghis Khan!

Genghis Khan is also said to have had relations with several thousand women. Many tribes in Central Asia are still considered descendants of Genghis Khan. It also includes Hazara Muslims living in Pakistan and Afghanistan. A 2003 study published in The American Journal of Human Genetics claimed that approximately 1 in 200 men worldwide could be direct descendants of Genghis Khan.

Not Genghis Khan, because of this, the civilizations of Central Asia were destroyed 700 years ago

Many assertions about the death of Genghis Khan

Genghis Khan’s death still remains a mystery to historians. Genghis Khan’s family and supporters have been tasked with keeping his disappearance as the biggest mystery. This was done because Genghis Khan died during a war with the Western Shiites in China. The Mongolian army led by Genghis Khan had fought a battle against the Western Shiites for almost 20 years.

Even today the death of this notorious killer is a mystery

Another claim is also made about the death of Genghis Khan. Genghis Khan was allegedly stabbed by the princess of Tangut, a Tibetan-Burmese tribe in northwest China. After which Genghis Khan was killed due to an excessive amount of blood coming out of the body. He is also said to have fallen from his horse during the war and died from an infected arrow during this time.