Genoa, 13, the siege abandoned by the PP

Updated: Wednesday, February 17, 2021 3:04 PM

Published: 02/17/2021 2:22 PM

The People’s Party’s decision to move away from its headquarters on Genoa Street in Madrid caused an earthquake in the foundations of the center-right. The value, the image, the importance of the symbol are summed up in the metonymy used: the PP will be able to leave the building, but it will rarely succeed in not being Genoa.

The attempt to break out of the political curse that surrounds the building, since its plan for reforms in the courts, has become a curved ball, a movement which has attacked the foundations of the party and which tries to hide these times when power and privilege were confused.

In order to try to leave the property as soon as possible, and preferably before the summer, the PP will bury the ghost of Bárcenas, yes, but also all of its history, since Alianza Popular moved in 1983 to calle de Génova, 13, on a rental basis, having moved from a much smaller headquarters on Carrer de Silva, a short walk from Gran Vía.

Rupture or emancipation

The PP means “enough” … but with everything. The break with “what was done wrong”, in the words of the deputy secretary for communication, Pablo Montesinos, is the delayed admission of guilt for all the accusations that are being dumped. Emancipation is a powerful mechanism, but there are eyebrows that rise when laSexta.com asks their ranks if this is the best option for the popular. The sound came a long way, years ago, but it was finally consumed by the night and the surprise.

Because the balcony of Genoa, the leaflet which served as the stage for its greatest electoral joys, witnessed the rise and fall of the formation which one day came to believe itself invincible. It brought together absolute majorities, who won and convinced … until the bad apple fell.

All assets, good and bad, have been capitalized. But no more, they argue.

Gallons according to plants

The formation of this time, led by Manuel Fraga and with Jorge Vestrynge as squire, was the one that inaugurated the gigantic building, with 7 floors in which it went up or down, depending on the gallons. Going to the top floor, the one occupied by the president of the PP and his secretary general, was the closest thing to savoring power in the Spanish center-right.

Built from scratch after the demolition of the previous building, the irregular shape of the ground floor gave brutal light and clarity to all the noble spaces, the offices swirling with the windows that looked out over the very center of Madrid. .

As this channel moved forward with an unpublished document, when the party decided to acquire the property in 2006 from Mapfre, the former owner, the formation acquired a 30-year debt worth 37 million. euros, a loan made to the party for the Spanish credit bank. .

The building was acquired in 2006 from Mapfre for 37 million euros and its price has not been devalued.

The value has been maintained over the years, based on a report from Idealista on the property. The company estimates that the PP could obtain up to 36 million euros for all assets: 30 million for offices and 6 for parking lots.

Corruption, victories, wars and governments

Inside the history of Spain has been lived. From the birth of new leaders to the fall into hell of those who promised and then deflated. Cases of corruption and electoral victories. From Alberto Ruiz-Gallardón to Hernández Mancha. The election of Rajoy as successor, the fratricidal war between Soraya and Cospedal. Leader Esperanza Aguirre and the creation of Ayuso, from within.

But let’s start from the beginning. With the Transition, figures ranging from Miguel Herrero de Miñón, father of the Constitution, to Gallardón himself have joined their ranks. The one who was a dolphin and later mayor of Madrid was transversal: there was no floor of the seat that resisted him.

From there, everything went forward: Trillo, Javier Arenas, Fernández Maillo, Rodrigo Rato. Álvarez-Cascos, Rafa Hernando. Mayor Oreja and Arriola. Juan José Lucas. García Tizón or Isabel Tocino. Ana Botella, Ángel Acebes. Carlos Floriano, Zaplana, Celia Villalobos. Núñez Feijoó. Juanma Moreno. Pío García-Escudero and Cristina Cifuentes.

The corruption of Bárcenas and its treasury did not only go through Genoa. Before it was Rosendo Naseiro. Also Jesús Sepúlveda, husband of Ana Mato. Or Ignacio González.

From demonstrations to mariachis

There were some legendary moments too, not just with Rajoy’s plasma press conference. The protests around the siege with 11-M, the war in Iraq or the first journalistic news on corruption. Attacks directly against the windows of Genoa or the crashed car. In recent times, the seat of taxi drivers. The mariachis who sang “sing and do not cry”.

The dances and jumps with the elections won. Internal applause supporting the bitter defeats in the press room. A strong party state, a pillar of Spanish parliamentarism, which is delayed after the latest electoral blows – except for the Galician miracle – and, above all, with frightening leadership. Of what can happen and that Genoa – the metonymy, not the building – swallows them up. Although this, of course, does not depend on any movement.