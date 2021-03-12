George Floyd protests: Minneapolis council will pay George Floyd’s family US: council will give money to the family in the George Floyd case

Strong points:

In the George Floyd case, the family has reached a settlement, Minneapolis City Council will pay $ 2.7 million in compensation. Three police officers were charged with murder and spread from the United States to the world.

Minneapolis City Council in the United States on Friday signed a $ 27 million deal with his family in connection with the trial for the death of black George Floyd in custody. Floyd family attorney Ben Crump called the press conference at one in the afternoon. Significantly, on May 25 of last year, former white officer Derek Chauvin held Floyd’s neck with his knees for about nine minutes, after which he died.

Charges on three officers

Floyd’s death was followed by violent protests in Minneapolis and across the United States, and voices were raised against racial discrimination across the country. Floyd’s family filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the city administration in July, accusing Schowin and three other officials of his death. He alleged that the city allowed excessive use of force in its police force and a culture of racism to flourish.

The incident took place on May 25, 2020 in the United States. Black Floyd was arrested on suspicion of using a false invoice in a store. Derek, who stopped them, stepped on her neck for 8 minutes. Floyd continued to scream for help during this and eventually passed away. After this incident, the Black Lives Matter movement started in America which gradually became a voice against apartheid and apartheid all over the world. People have taken to the streets against decades of discrimination against black people around the world, including in Europe. Not only that, it is believed that the way the Donald Trump administration of the day took a tough stand on the protesters on this issue, they also had to endure the election and the Republican Party lost.

Violence in many American cities, the White House closed its doors after the death of George Floyd