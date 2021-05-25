George Floyd’s Death Anniversary Family Meet Joe Biden: The Family to Meet Joe Biden on the First Anniversary of George Floyd’s Death

Washington

In the United States, in May of last year, the first anniversary of black George Floyd, killed by police, opened fire in Minneapolis. During this time, one person was shot and wounded. However, police say the injured person’s condition is safe. Police have not yet been able to identify the perpetrator. George Floyd’s family are also due to meet with President Joe Biden this evening.

Shooting at the George Floyd Death Site

John Alder, spokesperson for the Minneapolis Police Department, said in a statement officers acted quickly at the sound of gunfire and a car reported two blocks from the scene. What’s great is that the shooting incident took place in George Floyd Square, the place where Black was strangled to death by police.

Police questioned the injured person

Police spokesman Elder said callers said a suspicious vehicle was last seen driving out of the area at high speed. Shortly after, a man arrived at a nearby hospital for treatment after a gunshot wound. The police also questioned the person. The injured man was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center for treatment.

30 bullets would have been fired

Earlier, the Associated Press reported that people gathered on the anniversary of George Floyd’s death claimed to have fired bullets 30 times. These people gathered in George Floyd Square to attend a tribute rally. On this occasion, large numbers of people from all over America arrive in Minneapolis.

All America was burnt by Floyd’s death

Protests have also taken place across the United States following the assassination of Ashwake George Floyd in Minnesota. At that time, the police were also charged with vandalism. The situation had become so dire by the time that President Donald Trump had to go to the secret bunker after the violent protests outside the White House in Washington. Video of the incident also went viral, showing the convicted officer pressing his knee above his neck. Floyd was also heard in the video complaining about not breathing.

Floyd was a suspect in the fake case

Police said Floyd was a suspect in a forgery case. During his investigation, he was ordered to get out of the car. After exiting, George Floyd dragged himself with the police, after which the police handcuffed him and dropped him to the ground. During this time, a policeman placed his knee on his neck, which resulted in his death.