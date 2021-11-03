georgie-dann,-king-of-summer-song,-dies

Georgie Dann has died at the Puerta de Hierro hospital at the age of 81, where he had gone for a hip operation, according to sources from the Madrid hospital. Considered the king of the summer song, he has among his discography pieces such as El bimbó, El casatchok or The barbecue.

Real name Georges Mayer Dahan, born in Paris in 1940. He always wanted to report that he had a classical training, compared to those who considered his compositions frivolous. The son of an orchestral clarinetist, he studied at the Paris Conservatory and excelled as a saxophonist.