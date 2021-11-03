georgie-dann,-the-summers-entertainer

Georgie Dann died today in a Madrid clinic, where he was going to be operated on for a hip injury. Dann, aged 81, came from France in 1964 and became the most constant supplier of songs of the summer, with a string of successes, from The bimbó to The barbecue .

In The foreign legion , his book by 2001, the scholar Álex Oró claimed the contribution of the many foreign musicians who settled in Spain and contributed to raising the level of pop that was I was doing it in a country that was coming out of autarky and entering the era of mass tourism. In Georgie Dann’s case, it was a clever reading of summer’s laziness. There was no shortage of local artists looking for the lowest common denominator, but none had his nose, persistence and capacity for fabulation.

Georges Mayer Dahan, born in Paris in 1940, belonged to a family of artists and was trained at the Conservatory of the French capital. He played various instruments and specialized in the clarinet. He briefly devoted himself to classical and jazz, but quickly drifted to more profitable music, including children’s songs. But he preferred to show off his season as a saxophonist for Gene Vincent, the historical rock & roll .

He arrived in Spain in 1964, turned into a melodic vocalist to participate in the sixth Mediterranean Song Festival. He liked what he saw and they liked his showman ways; he got a contract with La Voz de su Amo, the Barcelona branch of EMI. At the beginning, he was dedicated to covers of successful French songs, such as Capri c’est fini or Aline . Nothing happened and he opted for more hooligan songs like Juanita Banana (Luis Aguilé’s success) Why a pajama, signed by Serge Gainsbourg, and he collided with Franco’s censorship for suggesting that it was better to sleep without clothes.

In 1969, already on the Discophon label, he found the formula: Casatschock was an exotic and elemental number; it gave name to a half-Cossack dance that he demonstrated with two good-looking ladies. At times, he was carried away by enthusiasm and addressed the public as “comrades”: in Gandía, the Civil Guard denounced him and had to pay a fine for “disturbance of public order”.

The recipe seemed simple, but it was not: then clicked with Balapapa , The dinosaur or The frog . Still, his basic approaches continued to be valid. His career was revived in 1975, on CBS, with El bimbó . It was about taking advantage of the tourism pull and getting Georgie’s album for that summer to be released in other markets.

With the multinational on his side, he also began to travel to Latin America taking advantage of the stop of the winter months. Georgie loved Brazilian music, which she had discovered with her idolized Stan Getz, but in those countries she discovered other rhythms, which she hastened to adapt to her demands: My coffee plantation , Pachito eche , The African , Cachete, breast and navel .

Georgie complained that in Spain his professional offer was not valued. His show included top musicians (although he didn’t disgust the prerecorded ones), half a dozen dancers, flashy lights and – if the budget warranted it – even fireworks. Not to mention his enviable physical shape.

Nor did he feel well treated by the record industry: every so often his greatest hits were released and, according to his account, they did not even send him a copy. He recognized his personal tricks in other artists who cultivated the “song of summer.” What no one dared to imitate was the accent, which revealed its origin. Actually, that fit his character: the foreigner who viewed the peculiarities of the natives with benevolence. El chiringuito was his response to the controversies over the legality of these beach establishments. Of course, only a foreigner would be capable of an outrage like La barbecue , where he mixed cases of corruption (“the sausages”) with erotic allegories (“the rabbit”, “the blood sausage “, “clam”). Deep Spain, but not that of Mérimée.