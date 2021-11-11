gerardo-rueda's-executor-on-the-veto-imposed-on-him-by-the-artist's-heir:-“it's-a-medal-in-my-career”

Models and sketches by Gerardo Rueda that his heir, José Luis, left in the courtroom of the Valencia Court on the first day of the trial for the alleged fraudulent purchase of works of the former by the IVAM. Jordi Ferrer (EFE)

Alfonso de la Torre is one of the greatest experts in the work of Gerardo Rueda (1926 – 1996). He worked with the painter and sculptor from 1987 until his death. He was his secretary, his assistant, and also his executor at the express wish of one of the founders of the Museum of Spanish Abstract Art in Cuenca. This Thursday, the writer and art critic wanted to mark the distance both with the artist’s heir, José Luis Rueda, and with the director between 2004 and 2014 of the Institut Valencià d’Art Modern (IVAM), Consuelo Císcar, in the trial on the alleged fraudulent purchase of works of the creator by the museum.

When the prosecution has asked him as a witness if he knows the reasons why José Luis Rueda asked that he not act as a commissioner in No exhibitions on his father’s work carried out by the IVAM, Alfonso de la Torre has replied: “The only thing I would like on a moral level is that the people who wrote that clause in the contract, José Luis or Consuelo Ciscar, or both , apologize, I think I deserve it. Although I have also felt that clause as a true medal of honor in my career, I don’t know if I will be understood. ”

IVAM spent a total of 4.1 million euros in two operations in 2004 and 2006 in which he bought eight works and received 90 pieces in donations, 44 of which, at least, had to materialize later in the Capa Foundry, a decade after the artist’s death. The museum also organized seven exhibitions on Rueda in that period, of which De la Torre was never curator.

Ciscar faces to a request from the prosecution for six years in prison and 144. 000 euros of fine as the author of the alleged crimes of prevarication, embezzlement and documentary falsification; Juan Carlos Lledó, former financial manager, to five and a half years, and a fine of 63. 000 euros; and José Luis Rueda, five years old. Also the joint payment as civil liability of 3.4 million euros (the cost of the purchase and the casting) They are accused of selling as original copies and non-serial reproductions in scales and materials different from the originals.

The witness has stated that in the act of distribution of the artist’s inheritance, no mention was made of the artistic work because no one requested it and for the urgency that his adopted son, José Luis, had to dispose of his real estate part to pay off “certain health debts and some other.” In addition, the day after transferring the inheritance, he stopped working due to “incompatibility” with José Luis, with whom he had a “difficult and erratic” situation. “I saw more fortunate that each one continued on his way,” he added.

During the hearing a series has been exhibited. of documents that José Luis Rueda has provided to the procedure in which his father gave him authorization to reproduce his work. Asked if he knew them or wrote them, as he used to do, he answered “no”. “I don’t remember it, I don’t know who could write it, but I don’t want to doubt that his son had it,” he added.

He has also pointed out that he did not know that the artist wanted to transfer small works to large-format pieces, that “there will not be any writing where he expressed it” and that “suppose that one can work -in the foundry- without the The presence of the artist can be offensive. ”

The curator of the IVAM, Ramon Escrivá, has also testified as a witness for the prosecution. You have insured the Great Relief that the museum purchased at 2004 by 360.000 euros was a copy and has suggested that Rueda’s son, José Luis, tried to hide that the work had been done post-mortem. The witness explained that he was involved in the cataloging of the Great Relief and also in its assembly in the exhibition of 1996 at the IVAM. In 2005 he went to mount an exhibition of Rueda at the Castle of Palma and learned that the Great Relief had not arrived because casting was delayed. “I was very surprised because I had seen the work at the IVAM, I had mounted it with my hands on 1996. I was quite surprised that there was a new work ”, he insisted.

He got in touch with José Luis Rueda so that give him more information because he was surprised that a work made with scrap metal had a cloning. “It didn’t fit me”, he added, to point out that it is “strange” to make copies with this type of collage, made with scrap scraps processed by the artist. “He explained to me that it was a proof of author, that a mold of the work had been made. I told him then that we should indicate that the production date was post mortem but that idea did not seem to him well. We had a bit of discussion. He refused and I did not understand why he refused to do something that seems transparent to me. That a work is done post mortem is not illegal. What is not normal is to try to hide that information ”, he added. As a result of the conversation, the witness discovered that the original work was in the Reina Sofía.

For his part, Joan Llinares , IVAM administrator between 1995 and 2001 and between 2004 and 2005, has stated in his statement as a witness which forwarded to the Anticorruption Prosecutor’s Office the report of the Generalitat’s Intervention in which “irregularities” were noticed in the museum. “After the report, I discussed the issues with the director and stated that there were very serious aspects and had to be communicated to the Presidency and Lawyers of the Generalitat. Also with the Prosecutor’s Office ”, said the current director of the Valencian Anti-Fraud Agency. In his opinion, there may have been a “lack of rigor” in the process of buying pieces, due to the lack of artistic technical reports that accompanied the purchase proposal. In those files, “it should have been indicated that the work emanates or not from the author, since it is something that falls within the essence of the authorship”, as indicated.

The lawyers of Císcar and Rueda have asked him about his relationship with Acción Cívica contra la Corrupción, which represents the popular prosecution that has summoned him as a witness, and why he has not mentioned that link at the beginning of your return. The one who was also administrator of the Museu Nacional d’Art de Catalunya (MNAC) has answered that he is only a member, that he does not belong to his management and therefore does not make any decision and that, in any case, it is a constitutional right.

In this seventh session of the trial of the IVAM case , have also declared several agents of the UDEF (Economic and Fiscal Crime Unit) of the National Police who investigated in the investigation of the case. One of them stated that the director of the Capa foundry told them that in order to cast Rueda’s works they did not have sketches or designs made by the artist, but that it was company staff who made the works at different sizes from the works that they appeared in catalogs. However, in his testimony last Monday, Fernando Capa, assured that there were models available. The defense lawyers, especially from Rueda, have insisted on their questioning the agents on whether they had training and experience in art because it is a world with its own codes and particularities.