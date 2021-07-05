German attacker stabs man to death in refugee center chanting “Allah Hu Akbar”

A 35-year-old man was stabbed to death in a German refugee center in Berlin on Sunday evening. According to local media, the assailant was of Afghan origin and also used the slogan “Allah Hu Akbar”. According to the Daily Mail report, the 25-year-old assailant also injured another person. The incident took place in Greeven in North Rhine-Westphalia. The mobile did not come out, the report indicates that after having committed the incident, the attacker hid in a nearby field. A helicopter was called to find him. He was later found by the police and arrested without any protest. The reason why he did this is not yet known. The prosecutor’s attorney said that the accused came to Germany in 2015 and has been living there since January 2018. So far, it is believed that he did so under the influence of alcohol and drugs. At the same time, the deceased was from Azerbaijan. The injured German citizen was taken to hospital. Previous attacks In the city of Würzburg in southern Germany, a man killed three people with a knife while several others were injured in the attack. German officials said the attacker sustained gunshot wounds and could then be arrested. The attack took place in the central part of the city located in the Bavarian state. Police had identified the alleged assailant as a 24-year-old Somali man who lived in the town.