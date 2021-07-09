Germany places all of Spain on list of countries at risk after increase in COVID-19 infections

Updated: Friday 09 July 2021 13:36

Published: 07/09/2021 13:34

Germany has included all of Spain in the list of regions at risk for COVID-19 due to the increase in infections recorded in recent days

The inclusion in the list of regions at risk – unlike the assessments of “risk due to high incidence” and “risk due to dangerous variant” – has no direct repercussions for German tourists who are in Spain or plan to travel to Spain in the next few days.

However, this can be a further blow to Spanish tourism, as it can discourage German tourists from coming to our country for fear of the epidemiological situation.

As for the Spaniards who wish to travel to Germany, this does not mean a big change either. Anyone who wants to enter the country must do so with the vaccination certificate or with a negative coronavirus test.

One of the key criteria for Germany to declare a region at risk is that the cumulative incidence (AI) in seven days exceeds 50 cases per 100,000 population. Until now, Andalusia, Catalonia, Cantabria, Navarre, La Rioja, Euskadi and Ceuta were considered to be areas at risk. The Balearic Islands and the Canary Islands, the two main destinations for German tourists to Spain, were not considered such.