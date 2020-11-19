Germany Protest against Corona lockdown: Thousands gather in Berlin for protest against coronavirus lockdown

Thousands of people took to the streets of the capital Berlin on Wednesday among thousands of people struggling with the Corona virus. These protesters strongly opposed the lockdown decision by German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Large numbers of riot police were deployed to drive away the protesters. The police tried to chase the protesters away by splashing water. The condition was that a protester had climbed the Soviet-era T300 tank and protested against the corona virus lockdown.

Protesters chant ‘Shem, Shem’ slogans

The crowd did not wear the mask even after several warnings from German police. Meanwhile, police said they would detain those who violate the corona virus lockdown. When the police sprayed the protesters with water, they began to put up “Shem, Shem” slogans. The demonstrators also refused to leave the site of the demonstration. After that, the police took people away from there.

5,000 die-hard protesters arrive at the Brandenburg Gate

Meanwhile, some protesters fired firecrackers and burned the fire when police arrived at the chopper demonstration site. The German government banned protests outside parliament after police warned protesters to hold violent protests. After that, around 5,000 staunch protesters reached the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin. Protesters said the government wanted to impose “dictatorship” by imposing the lockdown.

Playing with a photo of Donald Trump

Previously, the government had taken several strict measures to tackle the corona virus in Germany. Demonstrators demonstrate against these measures. A protester wrote on his sign: “We want our lives to come back and banks to be watched rather than citizens.” A protester took the photo of the country’s outgoing President Donald Trump.