Germany ready to buy Sputnik V outside the EU, leading the way for other countries and regions

Madrid

Publication: Thursday, April 8, 2021 2:06 PM

The European Commission has given the green light to member countries to independently purchase the Russian vaccine, Sputnik V, as long as it is not on the EU portfolio list.

This fact has led some countries to have already taken the first steps to acquire this antidote, which is still under review by the European Medicines Agency, but which in turn is already in use in various parts of the world.

In this sense, one of the first European nations to take a step was Germany, whose Minister of Health, Jens Spahn, confirmed on Thursday that he was ready to negotiate a bilateral contract with the manufacturer of injections, although with nuances: “Russia must provide data”, he underlines, so that its security can be ratified by the EMA.

However, one of the main signs of this German interest in Sputnik V was shown by the state of Bavaria, where the Prime Minister of the “Land”, Markus Söder, announced that he would sign a preliminary agreement to buy 2 , 5 million doses. . Also on another condition: “It is an option, I insist. It is subject to this authorization,” he said on Wednesday.

At the moment, Hungary and Slovakia are already vaccinating Sputnik V, while the Czech Republic, facing high cases of COVID-19, is considering it more and more seriously, ahead of other countries like the Austria or Denmark, who have also sought alternatives to their injections (in this case, negotiate with Israel). However, few countries have dared to take the plunge, because the last word from European regulators will be essential, in charge of determining the effectiveness of this antidote.

Sputnik disorder reaches Spain: some autonomous communities are testing its use

The first region in April to ban the possible use of the Russian vaccine in Spain was Madrid. Without going any further, the regional health ministry admitted last Tuesday that it had held several meetings with representatives of Sputnik V to discuss the possibility of purchasing doses “in the face of the ineffectiveness of the government”. And this Thursday the authorities are maintaining their interest: “If they guarantee me that it protects and is legal, I will do what is necessary to save lives,” said the president of the region, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, in an interview with Onda Cero . Thus, he confirms that, if its effectiveness is confirmed, he would feel “obliged” to use it.

But Madrid were not the only ones to explore other possibilities, but also Andalusia, however, with all kinds of injections. This is what the Minister of Health and Family of the Junta de Andalucía, Jesús Aguirre, said this morning, who claims to have “contacts” with “vaccine intermediates” against the coronavirus to find out how “the market”. Of course, as stated in an interview with Canal Sur, as long as the Spanish Medicines Agency allows.

For now, whether or not the Sputnik V vaccine is used in Spain depends mainly on the Ministry of Health, as well as the Interterritorial Council and the Public Health Commission, where major decisions on the pandemic have been supported: ” Decisions on vaccines correspond to the Interterritorial Health Council and it is decided, they do not correspond to any autonomous community, in its way of understanding or in its political formula of confronting “, indicated this Wednesday the first vice-president of the government , Carmen Calvo.

In this way, the executive has been frank about the use of different strategies between regions and, although on some occasions the door has been opened to the use of Russian injection in our country, they point out that this will only be possible with good eyesight. of the EMA. A decision for which, for the moment, there is no date.