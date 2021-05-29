Get Your Beta Key Tomorrow! – Old Sport Republic

News from jeuxvideo.com Swords of Legends Online: Get your beta key tomorrow! Published on 05/30/2021 at 1:00 a.m. The publisher Gameforge has been refining the rich universe of Swords of Legends Online, an MMORPG inspired by Chinese mythology, for months. The gods of peace suddenly left a dreamy world called Shenzhou, the opportunity for courageous heroes to enter the scene. Take out your weapons, the balance of the cosmos is threatened! Swords of Legends Online is an MMORPG in which you can play as a mighty warrior by choosing from six different classes. Sword Mage, Reaper, Summoner, Bard, Berseker and Lancer each have unique skills and a starting area full of exciting quests. There are also dangerous group adventures waiting for you in many dungeons and PvP battle zones! Jeuxvideo.com is distributing codes to receive access keys to the closed beta of Swords of Legends Online, which will run from 01.06. via the GameForge client). Distribution will begin on May 31, 2021 at 12 noon in the same news, get ready! The key collected on Jeuxvideo.com will be used for the GameForge client downloadable here, and your Swords of Legends Online Beta Access Key will soon be on PC be available.