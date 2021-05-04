Getafe election results

Publication: Tuesday, May 4, 2021 6:48 PM

It follows the last hour of the elections to the Community of Madrid on May 4: turnout figures, percentage of votes, seats by party and deputies in the Madrid Assembly. Consult the information regarding the elections in Madrid and the main political parties in the city of Móstoles.

At the moment we are still waiting for the control to begin to know the results of the elections to the Community of Madrid in Getafe. You can consult them, from 8:00 p.m., on this same page.

In addition, in the graphs accompanying these lines, you will be able to consult the data and the results of these elections in the municipality of Getafe. As they get to know each other, they will be updated.

2019: results of the Community of Madrid elections in Getafe

The last elections to the Community of Madrid took place on May 26, 2019, the same day as the elections to the European Parliament, local and regional elections in 11 other Spanish communities.

In Getafe, the PSOE managed to be the first political option for voters, securing 33.45% of the vote. Behind were the citizens with 16.95% of the vote. Very close were Más Madrid and the Popular Party, which obtained 16.25% and 15.72% of the support. The fourth political force was Podemos, obtaining 8.41% of the vote. The fifth most voted option was Vox, with 7.01%.

At the regional level, the PSOE, led by Ángel Gabilondo, was the most voted party, obtaining 27% of the vote and 37 seats. The second force was the Popular Party, led by Isabel Díaz Ayuso, with 22% of the votes of the people of Madrid and obtaining 30 seats in the Assembly. Behind them were Ciudadanos with Ignacio Aguado (19% of the total vote and 26 seats) and Más Madrid led by Íñigo Errejón (14% of the votes counted and 20 seats). Finally, the last positions were for Vox and Unidas Podemos Izquierda Unida Madrid en Pie, with 8% and 5% of the vote respectively.

However, despite the socialist victory in these elections, its political leader, Ángel Gabilondo, did not obtain enough support to accede to the presidency of the Community. It was Díaz Ayuso, who won the support of Ciudadanos and Vox, which saw him defeat the absolute majority. The leader of the Popular Party was able to become president of the Community thanks to the 68 votes obtained with the support of the two parties against the 64 votes gathered by the left bloc.

Results of the elections of the Community of Madrid, live

On this same page you can follow, minute by minute, the participation data, the percentage of vote and the last hour of these elections in Madrid. At the same time, from 8:00 p.m. you will be able to see the final results in Getafe and other locations in Madrid.

LaSexta will have an informative display of the main points of interest from these elections. You will be able to know live the results, the best reactions and all the information related to these elections of May 4, 2021.