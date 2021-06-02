Getting COVID-19 After Vaccination Is Extremely Rare, Says CDC! – ScoopCube

To combat the pandemic, most countries have opted for a mass vaccination campaign. There are also a variety of vaccines against Covid-19 available. From Pfizer-BioNTech to Moderna to AstraZeneca or even Janssen, many laboratories have decided to develop vaccines in hopes of ending this serious health crisis.

As a reminder: since its appearance in the third quarter of 2019, the new coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 has already killed more than 3.5 million people worldwide. Given the rush of vaccinations, one wonders whether this strategy is really working. Apparently this is the case!

Vaccinated over 100 million people

The CDC just released the results of a study evaluating the effectiveness of vaccines in US citizens. The report from this major health agency in the United States shows that only 9.69% of the cases of vaccinated people have had to be hospitalized. Note that the research focused on so-called “revolutionary” infections. These are cases of infections seen in vaccinated individuals within 14 days of vaccination.

In the United States, as of April 30, nearly 101 million people had received a full dose of vaccines. Of this colossal workforce, only 10,262 people have developed a revolutionary infection, according to the CDC. About a quarter of these breakthrough infections were declared asymptomatic.

Less than 200 dead

In addition, the authorities recorded “only” 995 hospital admissions and 160 deaths. These deceased patients averaged 82 years old and nearly 20% of reported deaths may not have been caused by Covid-19. Note that this study is not the first to demonstrate the effectiveness of vaccines against the coronavirus.

Can you get infected with Covid-19 after a vaccination? Photo credit: Shutterstock / Syda Productions

Another study conducted in Israel and published in The Lancet about a month ago claimed that 95.3% of the 5 million people vaccinated with Pfizer’s candidate mRNA were successfully immunized. Meanwhile, another CDC survey recently found that mRNA vaccines reduced the risk of hospitalization in people over 65 by 94%.

A study that ignores reality?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, however, did not fail to point out the limitations of their new report. According to the agency, total infection numbers are most likely underestimated. “The national monitoring system is based on passive and voluntary reporting and the data may not be complete or representative,” the document says. In addition, some experts believe that this CDC approach may not be able to track the evolution of variants of the virus.

“If there’s a new variant or change in the frequency of virus lines, it’s better to know sooner than to wait for severe cases and hospitalizations to come,” said Saad Omar, an infectious disease epidemiologist at Yale. University in New Haven, Connecticut, reports npr.org.