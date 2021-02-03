Ghaznavi ballistic missile: Pakistan tests Ghaznavi nuclear missile again, know how dangerous it is – Pakistan Ghaznavi ballistic missile test, know the specs and power

Strong points:

Pakistan claimed to be a successful Gajnavi ballistic firing missile capable of carrying nuclear warheads up to 700 kg.

Pakistan is currently conducting missile tests on the missile, which has been furious with the world over India’s false flag operation at the United Nations. Pakistan said on Wednesday it had successfully tested a surface-to-surface nuclear strike, the Ghaznavi missile. The missile is capable of carrying conventional warheads up to 290 km up to 700 kg of nuclear warheads. Pakistan tested the Shaheen-3 missile at the end of January.

Pak’s army said it passed the test

The Express Tribune report said that the Pakistan Army’s Propaganda Wing (ISPR) Interservice Public Relations released a statement that it was tested here during the annual field training exercise. of the army field forces command. However, the military has not disclosed where the test was carried out. During the last week of August 2019, Pakistan also tested the Ghaznavi missile. The Ghaznavi missile is also known as the Hatf-3 missile.

The Ghaznavi missile joined the Pakistani army in 2007

Pakistan started manufacturing the Ghaznavi missile from 1987. The missile was introduced to the Pakistani army in 2007 after almost 20 years. The length of this missile is about 8.5 meters. The missile, developed in collaboration with China, was developed by Pakistan’s National Development Complex. As Pakistan is not a member of the Missile Control Regime Treaty (MCRT), China cannot provide the technology for a missile hitting more than 300 kilometers.

Can be launched from a truck or rail platform

The short-range Gajanvi missile is a solid-fuel missile. This missile can be transported anywhere by rail and road. China donated the M-11 missile to Pakistan in 1987. Using technology from the M-11, Pakistan built the Ghaznavi missile. According to defense experts, this missile, designed to target India, is capable of carrying nuclear warheads. Explain that Pakistan has 130 to 140 nuclear weapons.

Pakistan mourns sadly at UN, says – India can do ‘false flag operation’

Pakistan spreads against the UN in India

To gain the sympathy of the world community, Pakistan claimed that India was using Operation Falls Flag to justify its aggression against Islamabad. Pakistan is concerned that India is increasing the tension at the border to distract people from its domestic politics. Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan himself has expressed fears over India’s surgical strike.

Pakistan’s new move alone on Jammu and Kashmir, ‘Ghaznavi’ missile tested

What is happening?

It is known that the term fall flag operation is used to hide the true source of responsibility and to blame the other party. This is called a false flag operation, where the identity of the person performing the operation is completely hidden. Not only that, if the person performing such an operation is arrested, his role in it is completely diverted. Those who have carried out this kind of operation know full well that if they get caught the government will not accept them in any way.