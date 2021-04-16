Gi Group completes the acquisition of Jobtome

Gi Group, the sixth European company to offer comprehensive human resources (HR) solutions, has completed the acquisition of Jobtome, one of the world’s largest aggregators of online job vacancies.

Founded in 2014 and based in Switzerland, Jobtome is currently present in 35 countries and has more than 10 million users and more than 9 million job offers indexed on 10,000 pages worldwide.

“I am very optimistic about the success of this association,” commented Gabriele Borga, founder and CEO of Jobtome. “Joining the Gi Group further strengthens Jobtome’s growth and expansion plans. In particular, this will allow us to speed up our marketing strategy with companies that are actively looking for workers ”.

“As an active player in more than 50 countries, we see a wide variety of challenges in the global labor market”, emphasizes Stefano Colli-Lanzi, CEO and founder of Gi Group, “Of all, we believe that the most the important challenge is to guarantee the most effective and efficient match between supply and demand, in addition to promoting the attraction of candidates; especially in the historic moment of digital transformation in which we find ourselves ”.

“At Jobtome, we have identified the ideal response to these challenges,” continues Colli-Lanzi. “Its platform and the implementation of programmatic advertising technology will allow us to increase our ability to bring applicants and companies together. The digital solutions they have developed will also allow us to be more attractive to candidates ”.

“We look forward to welcoming the Jobtome team and starting to work together on solutions that can truly meet the increasingly complex and diverse needs of candidates and businesses,” concludes Colli-Lanzi.

For the transaction, Gi Group received legal advice from SZA, Br & Karrer and Studio Pirola e Associati, and financial advice from Fitidal Spa. Jobtome was assisted by investment bank GCA Altium and the law firm Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe.

HRDigital