Gi Group continues its expansion and establishes itself in the Valencian Community

With his new office in Alzira, he is already adding his fifth seat in said community

BY RRHHDigital, 04:15 – 29 January 2021



Gi Group, the fifth European company to offer comprehensive human resources (HR) solutions, opens an office in Alzira. With this new opening, the Italian multinational is extending its coverage in the Valencian Community, where it already has delegations in Valencia, Almussafes, Ontinyent and Lliria.

With the incorporation of this new office located on Avenida Sucro, mezzanine, door 1; Gi Group is committed in the capital of La Ribera as a benchmark in the Valencian industrial fabric, with temporary employment services, direct selection and training, supporting the increase in employability of the region.

The distinguishing element of Gi Group is given by a clear vocation of service and realization of tailor-made projects, always adapted to the specific needs of each client. Cristina Dolz Gars, as director of the office, will be responsible for carrying out this opening, which is part of the strategy of growth and establishment in the most important and influential cities of the province.

Ramn Prez Vicente, director for Levante and Andalusia at Gi Group; said about this new opening: “Despite the current health and economic situation, Gi Group maintains its commitment to the Valencian Community, providing it with more resources and openings in the most important centers.”

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

HRDigital