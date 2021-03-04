Gi Group launches Gi Training, a new service providing HR consulting, outplacement, training and development solutions

With the integration of Gi Training into the group, the company offers a new service to help companies create the annual training plan, by implementing training actions while promoting the talent of the teams.

BY RRHHDigital, 02:00 – 04 March 2021



Gi Group, the sixth European company to offer personalized human resources (HR) solutions, is launching Gi Training, a new division of the Group dedicated to offering human resources consulting, outplacement, training and development solutions.

Following the recent takeover of Grupo Norte’s interim, direct selection and training line, Gi Group is committing to the latter by launching a new brand at a time it considers key. We are in a phase of rupture with a changing labor market which increasingly requires regular professional retraining.

“The labor market is in a period of great change, where training and retraining have become essential to be able to develop professionally. At Gi Group, we have always been committed to the development of the labor market and we are firm in our goal of increasing employability by focusing on people. Thanks to Gi Training, we will be able to offer companies a service that allows them to invest in the training of their workers, allowing them to adapt to the evolution of the market. Likewise, we believe that promoting training increases the motivation of teams, the attraction of talent and their engagement in the company ”, says Patricia Barroso, Business Director Temp, Perm & Training at Gi Group.

With the integration into the Gi Training group, the company, which currently has 34 delegations spread throughout the country and reached a turnover of 140 million euros in 2020; begins to offer a new service to help companies create the annual training plan, by implementing training actions as they develop the talent of the teams, adding value through the development of their skills or by acquiring new ones.

For Victoria Olalla, Team Leader of Gi Training: “the labor market has been deeply damaged by the covid-19 crisis, a blow from which it seems difficult for her to recover. The entire Gi Group team wanted, at this time more than ever, to support companies that are in the management of restructuring and workforce reduction processes, by launching our Outplacement service within the Gi Training line. . Because, as our motto indicates, “You are our commitment” and now more than ever we consider it essential to support people who have seen how covid has truncated their professional projects, by offering our programs of training, support and advice to workers of all kinds. positions, in their search for new job opportunities ”.

