Gi Group, new sponsor of the Spanish Association of Human Resources Directors

Gi Group, the fifth European company to offer comprehensive human resources solutions, has signed a sponsorship agreement with the Spanish Association of Human Resources Directors (AEDRH), an organization created to promote and develop the function of human resources management, and who already has about 800 associates.

Thus, Gi Group joins the AEDRH project with the aim of being able to bring added value and promote the fundamental role of HRDs, thanks to their experience and knowledge of the sector. According to Patricia Barroso, Business Director Temp & Perm of Gi Group in Spain, “this agreement represents a new step in the commitment that Gi Group has always had with employability and with the development of the sector. Today more than ever, as the corporate world is going through a period of profound change and reinvention, at Gi Group we consider it of vital importance to enhance the figure of the human resources management. when leading this transformation process in the organization.

For his part, Jess Torres Mateos, President of the Spanish Association of Directors of Human Resources and Director of Human Resources for Southern Europe of Rentokin Initial Espaa, expressed his gratitude to the Gi Group for its support to the Association, while underlined the importance for the Association and the HRDs to be able to count on the vision, the knowledge and the experience of a company like Gi Group; With its recent takeover of part of Grupo Norte’s activity, it consolidated and strengthened its presence, until the end of 2020, among the five main companies in the HR sector in Spain. More than ever, the Association is in a new phase, with a Board of Directors very committed to carrying this project to all regions of the country.

About Gi Group

Gi Group is one of the leading global companies providing customized solutions for the development of the labor market in the areas of temporary work, permanent placement, training, recruitment of middle and executive managers, advanced outsourcing. , as well as in a variety of complementary disciplines. .

Gi Group’s methodology, based on tailor-made work for each client, sharing vision and values, and creating processes and protocols adapted to each project, has enabled it to position itself as one of the leading companies in the Human Resources sector. .

With an international presence in more than 57 countries and 500 offices around the world, Gi Group currently has 20,000 employees and a turnover which in 2019 reached 2,655 million euros.

