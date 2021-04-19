Gi Group selects more than 1000 candidates to distribute masks

Gi Group, the sixth European company to offer comprehensive human resources (HR) solutions, is looking for workers in Madrid to distribute masks near the polling stations where the elections will be held on May 4.

With a salary of € 11 per hour, the function of the selected people will be to offer masks to all citizens who come to the electoral college that corresponds to them to exercise their right to vote.

Gi Group, which will take into account the candidate’s address to assign him the school closest to his neighborhood, will assess the candidate’s preference regarding the shift in which he wishes to work, either in the morning or after midday. In addition, it is not necessary to have previous experience to perform the job, so being of working age will be the only requirement to participate in the selection process.

Those interested in the offer can register via the following link https://bit.ly/32hRhjt

