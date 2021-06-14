LETTER SIZE

Gi Group sponsors a room in the Ronald McDonald house in Madrid

14 June 2021



Gi Group, the sixth European company offering comprehensive human resources (HR) solutions, has inaugurated a room in its name in the Ronald McDonald House of the Ronald McDonald Children’s Foundation at the Nio Jess University Children’s Hospital in Madrid.

This gesture is produced thanks to the initiative that the Italian multinational carried out last Christmas, by donating the money that would serve as gifts to customers to be used for this purpose, thus allowing families with hospitalized children to be accommodated in this room.

For Patricia Barroso, Business Director Temporary Staffing at Gi Group Espaa: “For Gi Group, people are the foundation of our daily lives and our main commitment. When last year we learned of the very special work being done by the Ronald McDonald Foundation for Children, we did not hesitate to reach out and collaborate. We are very happy to be able to bring our grain of sand, welcoming today in this newly opened room these families without resources who unfortunately have to stay away from home because they have a child who needs health care while he suffers from a disease “.

Gi Group has been working with this non-profit organization for a year now, to help them in their mission to create an environment where children can lead normal lives while receiving medical treatment, as it has been shown that being able to be with your family or interacting with other children outside of the hospital is very helpful in your recovery.

