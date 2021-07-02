Giant Magellan Telescope: Giant Magellan Telescope in Chile Atacama Desert: The most powerful telescope in the Atacama Desert in Chile

A telescope 10 times more powerful than the Hubble Space Telescope, which monitors the universe from space, is being built in the Atacama Desert in Chile. This giant Magellanic telescope will take pictures of distant planets and search them for signs of life. Not only that, it will also detect the mass of new galaxies and also reveal the secrets of their formation. It will also link the links from birth to the death of the stars. This powerful telescope will be part of a new generation of giant telescopes that will become the human eye in space. (All photos: Giant Magellanic Telescope website)

It took four years to make glass

This 7,000 pound telescope will have 13 floors. Most importantly, it has 7 huge flower-shaped mirrors, which will be the main source of light for the telescope. It took four years to make these 28 foot mirrors. In addition to these primary mirrors, the GMT is also equipped with smaller secondary mirrors that can change shape 1000 times in a second. This is how when the light from the stars collides with the effect of the atmosphere, these glasses can reduce its effect and we can get a more precise image.

Astronomy will change forever

According to Rebecca Bernstein, principal scientist of the GMT project, the telescope has taken a leap forward in resolution and sensitivity that could forever change the understanding of all fields of astronomy. Everything from the birth and evolution of visible objects like stars, planets, black holes and galaxies to the nature of invisible things like dark energy and dark matter will be understood.

Will be ready by 2030

This very ambitious telescope is being built on the site of the Las Companas observatory in Atacama. By the end of the decade, all primary glasses are expected to be delivered to Chile, where they will be coated with a very thin layer of reflective aluminum. The seven glasses could be ready in the early 2030s.