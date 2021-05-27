giant tortoise found on the Galapagos Islands: extinct giant tortoise found on the Galapagos Islands: species of extinct tortoise discovered 100 years ago in the Galapagos archipelago

Quito

Good news has come from the Galapagos Islands, home to the world’s largest turtles, located in the Pacific Ocean. Here, a team of scientists discovered a species of large sea turtle that went extinct about 115 years ago. This adult female turtle was discovered in 2019, although scientists have been studying the species since then.

Giant tortoise Fernandina confirmed

Now scientists have said genetic analysis has revealed it to be the female of the giant tortoise Fernandina (Chalonoidis phantasticus). Since then, scientists active in the field of the environment have expressed their happiness. The archipelago is currently occupied by the Latin American country of Ecuador. After the news, Ecuadorian Environment Minister Gustavo Manrique confirmed the news on Twitter and wrote: “Hope is still alive!”

How did this species become extinct?

This species of turtle hunted heavily for its meat by Europeans and other settlers traveling to the Galapagos Islands. Many species of turtles found in this archipelago have fallen under the influence of their indiscriminate hunting. However, the Chalonoidis phantasticus turtles found on Fernandina Island have disappeared. The turtle of this species was last seen in 1906.

How did this female turtle become extinct

Indeed, in 2019, a team of scientists arrived on Fernandina Island in the Galapagos Islands in the western region of Ecuador. It was on this island that they found this female turtle. To prove the link to the extinct species, scientists at Yale University took samples from the female to compare the remains of the male of the species Chalonoidis phantasticus.

The Ecuadorian minister said: hope remains!

Ecuadorian Environment Minister Gustavo Manrique said he was believed to have disappeared over 100 years ago! We have confirmed its existence. The turtle of the species Chalonoidis phantasticus has been found in the Galapagos. Hope is intact! During the 2019 expedition, researchers from the Galápagos National Park and the American NGO Galápagos Conservancy traced three miles of hardened lava flows to locate numerous turtle remains.