Gibraltar becomes first nation to be fully vaccinated: British territory of Gibraltar becomes first nation to fully vaccinate against COVID-19

Strong points:

Between Corona and Jung, Gibraltar became the first country where the entire adult population was vaccinated. British Health Minister Matt Hancock said on Thursday that the British region achieved the feat on Wednesday. Gibraltar has a population of only 33,000. Here, 4,263 corona patients were found while 94 died.

Mac Hancock told the House of Commons: “I am very happy to say that yesterday (Wednesday) Gibraltar became the first country in the world to have completed the vaccination program with all of its adult population”. He added: “I salute the patience and courage of all the citizens of Gibraltar in this time of crisis”.

‘The success of team spirit’

The Minister of Health added: “I agree that the vaccination program has been a success thanks to the team spirit of the British Family of Nations”. Chief Minister Fabian Picardo thanked the UK government for the vaccination campaign.

EU has declared AstraZeneca safe

Gibraltar’s success comes at a time when there is unrest in Spain and European countries over the AstraZeneca vaccine. However, the European Medicines Agency (EMA), a medicines administration agency of the European Union, has declared AstraZeneca’s Corona vaccine to be safe. After that, many countries including Italy, France started to use it.

Blood clots have been claimed

The agency said that when it was initially screened, there was no sign of blood clotting due to the effects of the vaccine. After which, it is believed that 18 countries in Europe may soon end their restrictions on this vaccine. It has previously been claimed that blood clots accumulate in the body of people who have had this vaccine.

