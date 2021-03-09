Gilgit-Baltistan: Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly adopts resolution demanding Pakistan provincial status Govt Imran Khan: Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly approved the proposal and demanded Pakistan provincial status

Strong points:

The Gilgit Baltistan assembly adopted the resolution and called for the establishment of a state. Imran Khan had become a fully-fledged state before last year’s elections. India has expressed strong opposition to this Pakistan Islamabad proposal

The Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly on Tuesday unanimously approved a joint resolution calling on the Pakistani government of Imran Khan to grant the region provincial status and represent it in parliament and other constitutional bodies. The Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan, Khalid Khurshid Khan, proposed to the Assembly. Khurshid Khan represents Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf Party under Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Opposition leaders also backed the proposal

Opposition leader Amjad Hussain of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Ghulam Mohammad, representative of the Pakistani Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), Mohammad Qazim, member of Majlis Wahdatul Muslimeen (MWM) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Insaf (JUI- F) Chief Rahmat Khalif also supported the proposal.

India expressed strong opposition

India had previously criticized Pakistan’s attempt to grant so-called Gilgit-Baltistan provincial status, saying the neighboring country intended to make the illegally occupied area its share. Gilgit-Baltistan leaders said on Tuesday that Pakistan’s government should give the province status to the region and give it representation in parliament and other constitutional bodies.

He said in the proposal

The resolution said that without making any change to the country’s position on the Kashmir issue, Parliament should amend the constitution and declare Gilgit-Baltistan as a province. Chief Minister Khan said the claim for constitutional rights was a unanimous claim of the people of Gilgit-Baltistan and not of any particular party or person. The solidarity we have shown on this issue must also be manifested at the federal level. ”

Prime Minister Imran Khan has formed a 12-member committee to make recommendations on changing the status of Gilgit-Baltistan. On November 1 last year, Foreign Ministry spokesman Anurag Shrivastava said India strictly rejects Pakistan’s attempt to make changes in the illegally occupied Indian territory and immediately evacuate these areas.