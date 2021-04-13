‘GIRA Mujeres’ opens the recording of its third training to consolidate female entrepreneurship projects

GIRA Mujeres, the training program promoted by Coca-Cola for women who want to develop a business idea through entrepreneurship, opens the registration period for the last free and intensive training which will take place online from 14 to 28 may. To date, 120 women have already participated in the first two trainings of this fifth edition of GIRA Mujeres, which had 20 hours of teaching on different subjects and joint networking and learning sessions.

This Coca-Cola initiative aims to empower women across Spain as an economic engine that contributes to the transformation and development of their respective communities and benefits from the collaboration of entities committed to gender equality. and promoting the economic development of countries. Urban and rural areas such as Dona Activa, AlmaNatura, Dona Activa, Fundacin Mujeres and Impact Hub. As a novelty, any woman from all over Spain who has an active project can receive advice and training with the aim of promoting it to cope with the impact of COVID-19.

The call is open to women entrepreneurs aged 18 to 60 whose activities are potentially related to the food and drink, tourism and leisure sectors, who can register to participate until May 11 in the last training session, free and virtual. , which will take place from May 14 to 28, Fridays from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Sessions will be delivered by specialized professionals linked to the Impact Hub Madrid ecosystem, who will provide tools, knowledge and advice , both theoretical and practical on subjects such as financing, scalability, communication or human resources.

The program also offers another training route, “I want to undertake”, developed by Alma Natura, Dona Activa and Fundacin Mujeres, aimed at women with a business idea who wish to complete the initial phase of the project. It focuses on rural areas with high unemployment rates, where applicants are helped to identify new alternatives, such as self-employment, and where entrepreneurship is encouraged.

Among all the projects participating in the two training routes of this edition, 24 finalists will be selected who will compete for four prizes with a financial endowment of € 5,000 each. In addition, participants who complete at least 80% of the training will be able to access the GIRA Women Community, a space to connect with other women in the same situation, online events and relevant content on entrepreneurial themes.

“With this fifth edition of GIRA Mujeres, we want to help women who want to start their own business or give a boost to those they already have. In the current situation, many people, including many women, have realized that they can take a step forward to participate in the process of transformation that our society needs. From Coca-Cola, we want to support them, by offering them training and support so that they can achieve their goals, ”emphasizes Carmen Gmez-Acebo, Director of Corporate Responsibility at Coca-Cola European Partners Iberia.

“It is especially in times of crisis that small female entrepreneurship projects must be supported to advance and revive the economy. In the first two trainings of GIRA Mujeres 2021, we shared stories, hopes and very motivating projects with the desire to generate change ”, says Paula Beltrn, coordinator of GIRA Mujeres at Impact Hub Madrid.

